Lakers Star Calls Out Viral Payton Pritchard Moment as NBA Refs Face Backlash

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a shot during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The frustration did not start with the final buzzer. It built possession after possession, whistle after whistle, until the score barely mattered. By the time the Los Angeles Lakers walked off the floor after a 111-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on February 22, the conversation inside Crypto.com Arena had already shifted away from basketball execution and toward officiating decisions.

Then a single replay clip started circulating online, and suddenly the night had a defining moment. Jarred Vanderbilt publicly reacted to a viral highlight of Payton Pritchard’s step-back three, commenting “Push Off” under the video after the play knocked him off balance. That reaction became the clearest summary of how the Lakers felt about the game.

The sequence itself looked routine in real time. Pritchard used a hesitation, created separation, and buried the shot while Vanderbilt fell backward. Fans initially treated it as a clean ankle-breaker highlight. However, the Lakers saw something different on replay.

Vanderbilt believed Pritchard extended his arm to create space, which is why he posted the two-word response online. At the same time, head coach JJ Redick voiced frustration about multiple missed calls during the game. “They missed a blatant LeBron layup that was goaltended off the backboard, and Queta stuck his entire hand through the rim. I’ll get clarification on the rule of that because honestly that’s a great way to defend floaters.”

The numbers backed the irritation. Both teams finished with 19 fouls, yet the Lakers received three technical fouls while arguing those moments. Because of that, the conversation quickly moved from a blowout loss to a credibility debate about the whistle.

The Lakers have been at the receiving end of questionable officiating vs Celtics in the past

The reaction felt familiar for a reason. The Lakers have experienced a similar controversy against Boston before, most notably on January 28, 2023. The game was tied late in regulation when LeBron James drove to the basket, and Jayson Tatum hit his arm without a call.

The miss sent the game to overtime, where the Celtics won 125-121. The aftermath became one of the most replayed officiating controversies in recent league memory. LeBron argued the decision on the court while Patrick Beverley showed officials a camera replay.

Lakers legend James Worthy later criticized the crew. “That’s an obvious foul and a potential to win the game, and it’s not called. That was one of the worst NBA refereeing crews I’ve seen call a game.”

Because of that history, Sunday’s reactions carried more weight than a typical regular-season complaint. The moment reinforced a pattern in a rivalry where every possession is magnified.

The timing increases the stakes. The Lakers are 34-22 and fifth in the Western Conference, with the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves close behind. Meanwhile, their upcoming schedule includes the Orlando Magic at home, followed by road games against the Suns and Golden State Warriors.

That means the loss cannot linger emotionally. Instead, the team has to reset quickly while the league conversation focuses on officiating rather than execution. The online reaction, Redick’s comments, and Vanderbilt’s post created league-wide backlash, but the standings still move forward regardless.

Because of that, the Lakers now face a familiar challenge. They must separate frustration from performance before the playoff race tightens. The whistle debate will continue. The schedule will not wait.