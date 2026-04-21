Lakers Star Receives Verdict on Joining Luka Doncic’s National Team

Everyone wants a piece of Luka Doncic’s brilliance, don’t they? When Klay Thompson chased that dream in Dallas, it felt inevitable, almost poetic. But that cloud faded faster than anyone expected. And yet, while that one chapter closed quietly, this specific Los Angeles Lakers star took a far bolder step, pushing beyond admiration and turning his desire to play with Doncic into something more personal and real.

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On Monday, after the Lakers wrapped up practice ahead of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, Jaxson Hayes revealed a fresh life update. He had secured his Slovenian passport, opening the door to represent them as well. It felt like a sign of how far he was willing to go to stand beside Doncic, even beyond the NBA.

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The 25-year-old Oklahoma native grinned ear-to-ear and said, “We got my Slovenian passport. It really came through. Luka’s been calling me ‘my Slovenian brother.’ He says it all the time.” Well, in case you were wondering, this was never a sudden decision. Hayes had already shared his desire to play alongside Doncic in Slovenia. By January 30, as reported by Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, he was in the final stages of obtaining citizenship.

At the same time, Hayes’ move has deeper implications. He wants to chase the global stage, from World Cups to the Olympics. While his heart once leaned toward representing the US, he openly acknowledged the uneven selection path. “USA doesn’t do open tryouts,” Hayes said. “And I feel like there are guys they invite to the USA [training camp] that shouldn’t be there. So, I wanted to just play on that stage… I’m going to do whatever it takes to play on that stage.”

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Daniel Gafford was once Slovenia’s leading pick to join Luka Doncic for the 2024 Olympic push. However, the plan never came to fruition. By early June 2024, officials accepted reality as timelines tightened. Gafford later pointed to family priorities and offseason plans, making that summer impractical. Therefore, Slovenia pivoted, handing the naturalized center role to Josh Nebo instead. Like several international programs, it allows one naturalized player on its roster.

But now, why is Slovenia suddenly turning into such a hotspot for basketball? The simple answer is: Luka Doncic.

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Luka Doncic is turning his country into a hooping force

While Team USA men’s basketball keeps stacking gold, five straight in five-on-five Olympic play, the ride has grown far less comfortable. Looking ahead to 2028, the United States may still lead the race, yet the margin for error feels thinner, with global teams closing in possession by possession. Take the men’s national basketball team of Slovenia as an example. They lean on the brilliance of Luka Doncic. Back in the 2020 Games, played in 2021, he outshone with fearless play and control. However, the story turned bittersweet. Slovenia fell short of a medal after losing to Australia in the bronze clash.

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Imago Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a dunk in the final minutes of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now, 2028 could bring a fascinating twist, as Doncic may share the Olympic stage with a familiar ally, Jaxson Hayes. The Los Angeles Lakers big man kept things light, admitting he knows only a handful of Slovenian words and joking that even those are best left off the record.

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Most importantly, the Doncic-Hayes pairing feels natural for the system, as Hayes brings energy in transition, finishes lobs with ease, and anchors the paint with his rebounding and rim protection. Well, we are yet to see how the duo works for the Slovenian system. But for now, they have to cross the first round threshold of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets. Jaxson will be on the floor, but Luka? He will sit courtside, hoping he wasn’t injured.

Contractually, Hayes is out of a deal after this postseason. So, while he is likely to team up with Doncic for their nation, they might not be teammates in the NBA until then.