Lakers Star Teases Another Trip With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to Find the “Best Fisherman”

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking team bonding to another level this summer. Luka Doncic has invited his teammates to Slovenia for a four day minicamp. Yet, this trip is about far more than basketball.

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The Lakers’ newest addition, 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler, is ready to settle an unexpected offseason debate. He wants to find out who truly reigns supreme on the water between himself, Luka, and Austin Reaves.

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“The best fisherman out of all three of us [Walker, Luka, AR], that’s tough. I would have to go on a fishing trip with both of them. We’d have to do a fly fishing, lake fishing, and deep-sea fishing,” the 25-year-old recently shared. “Average out the weights of all those fish caught, and then we’ll have to see. So maybe we’ll do something with that.”

Luka Doncic‘s new teammate also shared he recently spent 3 hours fly fishing with friends along Utah’s Provo River. The outing clearly left him eager for another round. However, his next challenge is finding a suitable spot closer to his new home in Los Angeles. “I don’t know if there’s any fly fishing in LA,” he further mentioned.

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Well, it will take Walker Kessler some time to figure out where to find fly fishing in Los Angeles. However, he might soon discover the best fisherman among himself, AR, and Doncic. Moreover, given the fact that the Lakers stars are going to be in Slovenia for a while, they might reveal the results of the special contest in the next couple of days.

But here’s the thing: Luka Doncic won’t have a chance to breathe while his teammates are in his country. It’s not just about basketball, team building, and fishing. But the Slovenian superstar will also have to deal with Austin Reaves’ challenge.

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Austin Reaves excited to visit Luka Doncic’s homeland

The Lakers will spend August 20 to 24 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, mixing court sessions with golf and sightseeing. The goal is simple: bring a revamped roster closer together. Luka Doncic is also picking up the travel bill for everyone joining. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves has another reason to look forward to the Slovenia trip.

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“I’m feeling great. I’m going to kick his a** in golf. So, that’ll be a lot of fun, but it’ll just be good to get around everybody,” AR said. “We got a fairly new team, a lot of new guys. So it’ll just be good to be around them, get to know one another off the court, and just build that chemistry there.”

Luka Doncic has recently picked golf as a new hobby. He is still a rookie, but Reaves isn’t. The 28-year-old has been an active participant at the American Century Championship. He finished in 15th place in this year’s tournament.

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Looks like the Lakers squad has figured out how to make things work in the 2026-27 season. And it all begins with team bonding in Slovenia. Be it fishing, golf, or basketball, the Purple and Gold are ready to do everything together.