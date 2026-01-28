Lakers to Cut Ties With 2 Stars for Luka Doncic’s “Brother” Amid Final Decision on Giannis Trade

The clock to make upgrades is ticking. The approaching February 5 deadline has forced teams to take major actions. The Lakers landed Luka Doncic from the Mavericks’ pressure of moving closer to their identity. They are back in the same position, appearing to be a few tweaks away from having a resounding claim as contenders. The Purple and Gold have filtered some of their targets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The need of the hour, with poor defensive structure and shooting are dynamic wings to influence both sides of the floor. The most coveted options, such as the Pelicans’ Herb Jones, have a high asking price. But the Lakers could opt for spending low and getting one of Doncic’s close friends from Dallas.

The LA Times has heard some chatter about the Lakers pursuing the Mavericks’ Naji Marshall. The list of targets also includes Kings’ Keon Ellis, Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, and Cavaliers’ De’Andre Hunter. However, Marshall, who calls Doncic a “brother” might be the most affordable option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also states that to make any deal happen, the Lakers would have to part ways with Rui Hachimura. His $18million expiring contract holds high value for a rebuilding team like the Mavericks. It would give them flexibility in the summer to restructure their roster around Cooper Flagg. Moreover, Hachimura’s latest performances have seen his demands rise as well.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket between Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marshall is owed under $10 million next season and $9 million this year. With the Mavericks’ star cast injured, the 28-year-old has flourished, averaging a career-high 14.7 points on efficient shooting. With that being said, replacing Hachimura with Marshall doesn’t fix much for the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall’s scoring and synergy, besides Doncic is valuable. But Rui Hachimura has improved his play on the defensive end while being the Lakers’ best shooting option. In contrast, the Mavericks forward is converting only 30% of his looks from beyond the arc. The Lakers also seem open to attaching Dalton Knecht with a second-round pick to make some movement. A multi-team trade that provides the Lakers with Marshall and expiring contracts could be on the table.

A minor move might be the best course for the Lakers since it doesn’t disturb their progress by much at this point in the season. And any major moves seem to have been ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Los Angeles Lakers not in the hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo

If we’re talking about the trade market, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name pops up the most. The Bucks ace is injured while the team battles with adversity on the floor. Each team is monitoring that saga. However, LA Times’ Broderick Turner doesn’t see the Greek Freak moving anywhere this season.

“Let’s start with this: The Lakers will not be acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, and he’s the biggest name out there when it comes to the trade chatter. The Bucks don’t sound inclined to want to move Antetokounmpo and he hasn’t requested a trade. He’s dealing with a right calf injury that will sideline him past the trade deadline,” he wrote for the LA Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the present, Antetokounmpo might not be an option. However, the Lakers could prove to be a tempting destination in the summer if they play their cards right. LeBron James’ contract expires along with several other players. It could help them lure the Greek Freak and make a long-term pairing of him and Luka Doncic.

The Lakers will have access to two first-round picks, giving the Bucks a realistic path to recoup from losing the two-time MVP. However, Antetokounmpo has mentioned he isn’t fond of playing on a stacked team. That might play into his decision if and when he chooses his future destination.

For now, the Lakers can make slight adjustments to their roster that address a few of their flaws. Losing Rui Hachimura when he looks at his best might be unlikely. But if the Mavericks are interested in expiring contracts, the Lakers do have Gabe Vincent to spark a move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the Lakers will make a trade before the trade deadline? Let us know your views in the comments below.