Lakers Might Pair Luka Doncic With His Favorite Mavs Teammate if LeBron James Departs, Per Reports

With reports that every contender has called LeBron since the season ended, the Los Angeles Lakers, too, are trying to find their next superstar. After links with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Purple and Gold are now looking at a potential reunion of Luka Doncic and his ‘Hermano’. The partnership led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

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Veteran insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported that the Lakers have had a discussion of trading for Kyrie Irving in case LeBron James leaves. Although Kai has been out of action since March 3, 2025, his fit alongside Luka Doncic remains undeniable. Even after the Slovenian’s trade to LA, the duo still maintains a good relationship, and Irving often refers to Doncic as his little brother and admitted missing him in Dallas.

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Similarly, Luka Doncic still holds his former Mavs teammate in high regard. Earlier this year, the 6x All-Star made an emotional statement about his bond. “I’ve always said Kyrie,” about his best on-court teammate on Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady’s podcast “Cousins”. “It took us some time. He came in the middle of the season that year… we weren’t good. We didn’t have the chemistry we had next year… That preseason helped us a lot. And that team that we had, we went to the finals.” Financially, there is a hurdle that LeBron James‘ exit might help to resolve.

Currently, Irving is on a three-year, $119 million extension with Dallas last offseason and still carries a significant cap number. He has a player-option in the final year as well. If Bron potentially leaves, that opens up $52.6 million in cap space, which the Lakers can use to rebuild their roster. They would also have to trade assets like Austin Reaves to entice the Mavs front office.

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The new president of the Mavericks, Masai Ujiri, was high on the potential of Irving and the current ROTY. “‘We want to see Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg on the court together.” But even reports from Dallas confirm that they can expect offers for the 34-year-old Kai. And let’s not forget about the report that stated the promise from the Lakers front office with Luka Doncic for rebuilding the roster.

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“Those promises were to give him a locker room full of his type of players, to find him replicants, if not improvements, of the balanced roster he made a finals run with in Dallas in 2024 before the stunning trade that sent him west,” according to Dan Woike of The Athletic. So, who better than Irving to make another run in the Finals?

LeBron James’ future gets another option

Amid the question of retirement or coming back to the Lakers, LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 22x All-Star could go back to the Cavs or sign with the Warriors to complete the reunion with Stephen Curry. But there is another reunion on the cards for James, which Robinson hinted at.

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“The Washington Wizards are team who could quietly position themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James,” the insider stated. “The gravity of Washington’s pitch could center around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends.” This can also be tied to LeBron James’ recent comments, where he appreciated playing alongside AD.

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“I played with Anthony Davis, you know, who was one of the best defensive players I’ve played with ever in my life,” he said to Steve Nash on their podcast Mind the Game. “It gave us all so much more freedom.” Bron and Davis won the 2020 championship, so the partnership has produced results. So, this could be the freedom that LeBron James wants to chase again.