Lakers Trade News: Herb Jones Reacts to LA Rumors in Rare Video

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the league’s stronger teams this season. Sitting fourth in the Western Conference at 17-7, the Purple and Gold look steady, but not complete. Despite the strong start, roster gaps remain. To solidify their title push, LA still needs a reliable 3-and-D wing, and New Orleans’ Herb Jones has emerged as a potential solution.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the past few weeks, the New Orleans Pelicans star has been identified as one of, if not the prime target, for the Lakers. There have been several reports linking the 27-year-old with the storied franchise. However, there has not been an official confirmation from either team. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Lakers Nation from claiming Herb Jones as their own.

One such incident occurred last night, when the forward was heading into the tunnel after New Orleans’ emphatic 114-104 win over Chicago. As Jones headed toward the dressing room, one seeming Lakers fan shouted, “Herbert Jones, you’re a Laker, my boy.” A statement that drew a surprised reaction from the Pelicans player, as he looked absolutely stunned. We mean, can you blame him?

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he gave a reaction that anyone would’ve expected from the Pelicans star. Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Herb Jones will be a great addition to the Lakers. Just this season, the young forward has been averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Although those numbers might not seem earth-shattering, there’s more to Jones than his box scores.

The New Orleans Pelicans phenom is among the best 3-and-D guys out there. He can not only score but is also an incredible athlete. So, he’ll certainly add a lot of depth to the Purple & Gold, giving head coach JJ Redick a solid additional option to choose from.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the question now is whether the Pelicans are willing to part ways with Herb Jones, and if they are, what’s the expected price?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Pelicans interested in listening to offers for Herb Jones?

Well, while we know why trading for Herb Jones would make sense from the Los Angeles Lakers’ perspective, it will only be possible if the Pelicans give them a green light. However, New Orleans might not be under any pressure whatsoever to move the 27-year-old. The fact that he’s still quite young and is under contract until the 2028-29 season, the franchise can wait until the summer.

More so, because he even has a player option for the 2029-30 season. So, it would only make sense for the organization to sit tight and wait at least until next summer. That’s because they’ll have plenty of offers for Jones then and can compare which one fits them the best. As a matter of fact, there might be several teams that could easily put in an offer better than the Lakers.

Even NBA insider Marc Stein noted the same in his recent piece. The long-time reporter pointed out that even though there seems to be interest in Herb Jones from LA, he might be beyond their price point, at least for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“We mentioned the other day that the Pelicans would insist on a significant haul to part with Herb Jones. It’s a price point is presumed to be beyond the Lakers’ current trade means,” Stein wrote.

Having said that, it’s pretty hard to look past the fact that New Orleans is an organization that often makes questionable moves. So, while holding onto Jones might seem like the best possible route for the franchise, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise if they actually show willingness to make a trade with the Lakers before the February trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for that to happen, the Purple & Gold would, without a doubt, have to let go of some of their assets. Now, will Rob Pelinka and Co. be willing to do that or not? No one knows for sure. However, if the Pelicans do make Herb Jones available, the Lakers should do whatever they can to bring him to Southern California, that’s for sure.