Lakers Trade Rumors: Dalton Knecht’s Valuation Revealed After JJ Redick’s Demand

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 6, 2026 | 4:16 PM EST

Lakers Trade Rumors: Dalton Knecht's Valuation Revealed After JJ Redick's Demand

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 6, 2026 | 4:16 PM EST

Dalton Knecht’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers is under scrutiny. Again. Yes, the 24-year-old sophomore’s journey in the NBA has been more tumultuous. Every step he has taken has been full of challenges. He survived a rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets last season. And unfortunately, the current season turned out to be an eyesore for him. Thus, once again, the trade rumors have taken center stage.

The Los Angeles Lakers quietly touched base with the Sacramento Kings to gauge the availability of Keon Ellis, as reported by Evan Sidery of Forbes.

Sacramento reportedly wants at least a first-round pick for Ellis, a well-above-average three-and-D guard who fits the Lakers’ needs ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. However, while Los Angeles is open to including Dalton Knecht, it controls only one tradable pick, the 2031 first, per the report.

Keon Ellis went undrafted in 2022. He worked his way to the NBA through the G League. Meanwhile, he is averaging 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds over 34 games while shooting 35.9% from three. On the other hand, Knecht has averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists, with 45.6 FG% across 28 games. Now the question is: Can the LA Lakers trade for the Kings guard?

The Lakers can trade for Keon Ellis by including Dalton Knecht in the deal. Los Angeles sits at -$56.2 million in cap space and only $1.12 million below the first apron, which rules out absorbing salary. However, Ellis earns about $2.3 million in 2025-26, while Knecht makes $4 million that same season. Therefore, the outgoing salary comfortably covers the incoming money, keeping the Lakers’ apron compliant and making the trade legally workable under NBA cap rules.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick sent a clear message to his sophomore soldier. Seems like Redick still has some hope left, even when the franchise is seemingly planning a farewell.

JJ Redick’s message for Dalton Knecht

The Lakers are last in bench scoring; therefore, JJ Redick wants to look deeper for solutions. Dalton Knecht was the answer, until he wasn’t. Before the Lakers’ Friday faceoff with the Memphis Grizzlies, the head coach informed everyone that the 24-year-old would get his opportunity to shine after going out of rotation recently.

“Play hard,” JJ Redick said of what the sophomore’s target should be moving forward. “That’s been the biggest point of emphasis for him all season. He’s not gonna be judged on whether he makes or misses shots, but that helps.”

Everything now collides at one tense crossroads. Dalton Knecht stands between patience and possibility. Meanwhile, the Lakers weigh fit, flexibility, and future direction. Therefore, Keon Ellis emerges as both solution and signal. Yet, JJ Redick’s message adds intrigue. However, timing rules the league and on nod could quietly define the season.

