Lakers Trade Update: Insider Reveals Two Potential Acquisitions Amid LeBron James Rumor

While the trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James is carrying the offensive responsibility, the Los Angeles Lakers need players to desperately carry out the same task on the defensive end. They are still in the market for acquiring a potential two-way wing presence for their roster. Marc Stein recently said that these matters are complicated. Now we have senior insider Trevor Lane dropping some names and explaining how those trades could be possible.

Even in the summer, they were reportedly interested in multiple players, but the Lakers’ front office prioritized financial flexibility. With the trade deadline approaching, the search has intensified again. However, that search is not straightforward. According to Marc Stein, in the current market, there is a low availability of wing players.

Another issue that remains is that the Lakers are hesitant to sacrifice financial flexibility today unless it would be a significant difference-maker for them in the long run. The Purple and Gold franchise will “only go to sacrifice their projected financial flexibility in the summer” if they can land a “real needle-mover” at the deadline.

Two such needle movers that Lane identified were Heat’s Andrew Wiggins and the Pelicans’ Herbert Jones.

“Can the Lakers still get Wiggins? Yes,” said the insider on the latest episode of the Lakers Nation. “Look, if you’re asking us to take on 30 million bucks for next year and Andrew Wiggins clean your books, we’re not going to do it at the expense of a first-round pick plus other stuff. Maybe something ultimately comes together there, especially if Miami continues to lose”.

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

For months, the Heat front office has not budged on its demand for its 30-year-old star. The Heat front office is reportedly asking for a first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, and Rui Hachimura in exchange for Wiggins.

The Lakers, on the other hand, remain hesitant to give up multiple players. Similarly, they find it extremely difficult to convince the Pelicans to part ways with their star.

Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III have been top names on their radar. Lane was cautiously optimistic about the Pelicans softening their stance. “I still hope that at some point they’re going to lower the asking price on Herb Jones. That does happen, that is fairly normal by the way, for prices to be very, very high for teams.

He’s a good young player. I don’t think New Orleans should be particularly desperate to move on from him or certainly eager to give anybody a good deal that’s trying to trade for Herb Jones.”

Even Stein’s report added that “The Pelicans remain resistant to trade interest in both Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.” This appears to be the Lakers’ stance, letting everyone know that they are interested in trading for the right-wing player to take them to the next level.

This comes at a time when news about LeBron leaving is again trending.

LeBron James trade update

The summer dominated the headlines as to whether King James would leave LA. This was after he opted into his $52.6 million option, as his agent called the Lakers not true contenders. But with that huge salary, was there even a real option for the 4x NBA champion to part ways with the Purple and Gold franchise?

“Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, engaged in exploratory but substantive conversations with four specific organizations. These weren’t just ‘check-ins’—they were assessments of fit, championship windows and the feasibility of a landscape-shifting move.”

Brandon ‘Soop B’ Robinson revealed on Friday. In fact, the 4 teams were the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Clippers, and the Warriors. Recently, Rich Paul clarified why LeBron James and Stephen Curry won’t work.

On Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, the latter addressed the situation. “It don’t take one player for anything. It don’t matter.” He further added, “Based upon what you have from a roster perspective, you have to evaluate that roster. And you have to build that both on and off the floor.”

Even if the Warriors are out of the picture, it doesn’t guarantee that LeBron will stay with the Lakers in the future.