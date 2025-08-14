brand-logo
Lakers 2025–26 NBA Schedule: Dates, National TV Games, & More

ByAayaan Sayadee

Aug 14, 2025 | 3:48 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After a summer of roster tweaks and intense training, fans eagerly await their first glimpse of the revamped squad. The preseason schedule offers crucial insights into JJ Redick’s strategies and player chemistry before the real battles begin.

From Palm Springs to Vegas, the Lakers blend destination showcases with hometown prep. Acrisure Arena’s intimate setting kicks things off, while Crypto.com Arena hosts pivotal Western Conference previews. These exhibitions aren’t just scrimmages. They’re dress rehearsals for title contenders. Star management and rookie evaluations take center stage early.

Full Los Angeles Lakers 2025 Regular Season Game Schedule

Only recently the Lakers released their full regular season schedule.

1Tue 10/21Golden State7:00 PM10:00 PMNBC
2Fri 10/24Minnesota7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
3Sun 10/26Sacramento6:00 PM9:00 PM
4Mon 10/27Portland7:30 PM10:30 PM
5Wed 10/29Minnesota8:30 PM9:30 PMESPN
6Fri 10/31at Memphis6:30 PM9:30 PMPrime
7Sun 11/2Miami6:30 PM9:30 PM
8Mon 11/3at Portland7:00 PM10:00 PM
9Wed 11/5San Antonio7:00 PM10:00 PMESPN
10Sat 11/8at Atlanta8:00 PM8:00 PM
11Mon 11/10at Charlotte7:00 PM7:00 PM
12Wed 11/12at Oklahoma City8:30 PM9:30 PMESPN
13Fri 11/14at New Orleans7:00 PM8:00 PM
14Sat 11/15at Milwaukee7:00 PM8:00 PM
15Tue 11/18Utah7:30 PM10:30 PM
16Sun 11/23at Utah6:00 PM8:00 PM
17Tue 11/25LA Clippers8:00 PM11:00 PMNBC
18Fri 11/28Dallas7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
19Sun 11/30New Orleans6:30 PM9:30 PM
20Mon 12/1Phoenix7:00 PM10:00 PMPeacock
21Thu 12/4at Toronto7:30 PM7:30 PM
22Fri 12/5at Boston7:00 PM7:00 PMPrime
23Sun 12/7at Philadelphia7:30 PM7:30 PM
24December 9, 13, 16: Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Rounds
25December 11, 14, 15: Regular Season Games
26Thu 12/18at Utah7:00 PM9:00 PM
27Sat 12/20at LA Clippers7:30 PM10:30 PM
28Tue 12/23at Phoenix7:00 PM9:00 PM
29Thu 12/25Houston5:00 PM8:00 PMABC
30Sun 12/28Sacramento6:30 PM9:30 PM
31Tue 12/30Detroit7:30 PM10:30 PM
32Fri 1/2Memphis6:30 PM9:30 PM
33Sun 1/4Memphis7:30 PM10:30 PM
34Tue 1/6at New Orleans7:30 PM8:30 PM
35Wed 1/7at Sacramento6:30 PM9:30 PMESPN
36Fri 1/9Milwaukee7:30 PM10:30 PM
37Mon 1/12Sacramento7:00 PM10:00 PMPeacock
38Tue 1/13Atlanta7:30 PM10:30 PM
39Thu 1/15Charlotte7:30 PM10:30 PM
40Sat 1/17at Portland7:00 PM10:00 PM
41Sun 1/18Toronto6:30 PM9:30 PM
42Tue 1/20at Denver8:00 PM10:00 PMNBC
43Tue 1/22at LA Clippers7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
44Sat 1/24at Dallas7:30 PM8:30 PMABC
45Mon 1/26at Chicago7:00 PM8:00 PM
46Wed 1/28at Cleveland7:00 PM7:00 PMESPN
47Fri 1/30at Washington7:00 PM7:00 PM
48Sun 2/1at New York7:00 PM7:00 PMNBC
49Tue 2/3at Brooklyn7:30 PM7:30 PM
50Thu 2/5Philadelphia7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
51Sat 2/7Golden State5:30 PM8:30 PMABC
52Mon 2/9Oklahoma City7:00 PM10:00 PMPeacock
53Tue 2/10San Antonio7:30 PM10:30 PM
54Thu 2/12Dallas7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
55Fri 2/20LA Clippers7:00 PM10:00 PMESPN
56Sun 2/22Boston3:30 PM6:30 PMNBC
57Tue 2/24Orlando7:30 PM10:30 PM
58Thu 2/26at Phoenix7:00 PM9:00 PM
59Sat 2/28at Golden State5:30 PM8:30 PMABC
60Sun 3/1Sacramento6:30 PM9:30 PM
61Tue 3/3New Orleans7:30 PM10:30 PM
62Thu 3/5at Denver8:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
63Fri 3/6Indiana7:30 PM10:30 PM
64Sun 3/8New York6:30 PM9:30 PMABC
65Tue 3/10Minnesota8:00 PM11:00 PMNBC
66Thu 3/12Chicago7:30 PM10:30 PM
67Sat 3/14Denver5:30 PM8:30 PMABC
68Mon 3/16at Houston8:00 PM9:00 PMPeacock
69Wed 3/18at Houston8:30 PM9:30 PMESPN
70Thu 3/19at Miami8:00 PM8:00 PM
71Sat 3/21at Orlando7:00 PM7:00 PM
72Mon 3/23at Detroit7:00 PM7:00 PM
73Wed 3/25at Indiana7:00 PM7:00 PM
74Fri 3/27Brooklyn7:30 PM10:30 PM
75Mon 3/30Washington7:00 PM10:00 PM
76Tue 3/31Cleveland7:30 PM10:30 PM
77Thu 4/2at Oklahoma City7:30 PM8:30 PMPrime
78Sun 4/5at Dallas6:30 PM7:30 PMNBC
79Tue 4/7Oklahoma City7:30 PM10:30 PM
80Thu 4/9at Golden State7:00 PM10:00 PMPrime
81Fri 4/10Phoenix7:30 PM10:30 PM
82Sun 4/12Utah5:30 PM8:30 PM

Apparently, the Lakers are tied for the most nationally televised games (34) alongside the Knicks, Warriors, and the Thunder. There’s a one-game increase in back-to-back games from 13 in 2024-25 to 14 this season. Three of those back-to-backs include no travel: Nov. 30 (NOP)/Dec. 1 (PHX); Feb. 9 (OKC)/10 (SAS); and March 30 (WAS)/31 (CLE).

Three B2B’s feature a short (ish) one-hour and 35-minute flight from SAC to LA (once in Oct., once in Jan.), and from NOP to SAS. The toughest B2Bs distance and timing-wise are both in March, as LA go to DEN on the 5 before returning home on the 6 (IND), and go from HOU on the 18 to MIA on the 19.

Training Camp & Preparation

The road to this schedule starts with training camp on September 29 at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo. Veterans and rookies will be on the same court, but the focus differs with established players fine-tuning chemistry, while newcomers fight for minutes. Media Day is set for September 30, bringing the first official comments from coaches and players since the offseason.

As has become tradition, the Lakers will take parts of their camp to the Coachella Valley. Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert will host the October 3 preseason matchup against Phoenix, marking the third consecutive year the team has opened the preseason in the desert. This setting not only draws regional fans but also serves as the first test of the new rotations under game conditions.

From there, preseason swings through Crypto.com Arena on October 12 against Golden State, a high-attention Western Conference preview, and then heads to Las Vegas for an October 15 clash with Dallas at T-Mobile Arena. The final tune-up comes October 17 back in L.A. against Sacramento, giving coaches one last look at the roster before regular season rosters lock. All preseason games will be carried locally on Spectrum SportsNet and internationally via NBA League Pass.

Venue & Game Highlights

Crypto.com Arena remains the Lakers’ fortress, hosting marquee matchups like opening night vs Golden State and the October 12th preseason rematch. Its 19,000-seat capacity ensures electric atmospheres for critical Western Conference duels.

Special venues enhance the preseason:

  • Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs): Intimate 10,000-seat setting for Suns matchup (Oct 3).

  • T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas): Neutral-site spotlight vs Mavericks (Oct 15).

Regular season highlights include a Christmas Day home game against Houston (ABC) and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown in Denver (ESPN). The Lakers’ journey starts in El Segundo, builds through preseason showcases, and ignites October 21st. With national spotlights frequent and rivalries renewed, every game writes a new chapter. Grab your calendar, for it’s almost showtime!

Are the Lakers' preseason games just scrimmages, or crucial tests for their championship dreams?

