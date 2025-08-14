Lakers 2025–26 NBA Schedule: Dates, National TV Games, & More

After a summer of roster tweaks and intense training, fans eagerly await their first glimpse of the revamped squad. The preseason schedule offers crucial insights into JJ Redick’s strategies and player chemistry before the real battles begin.

From Palm Springs to Vegas, the Lakers blend destination showcases with hometown prep. Acrisure Arena’s intimate setting kicks things off, while Crypto.com Arena hosts pivotal Western Conference previews. These exhibitions aren’t just scrimmages. They’re dress rehearsals for title contenders. Star management and rookie evaluations take center stage early.

1 Tue 10/21 Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM NBC 2 Fri 10/24 Minnesota 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 3 Sun 10/26 Sacramento 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 4 Mon 10/27 Portland 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 5 Wed 10/29 Minnesota 8:30 PM 9:30 PM ESPN 6 Fri 10/31 at Memphis 6:30 PM 9:30 PM Prime 7 Sun 11/2 Miami 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 8 Mon 11/3 at Portland 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 9 Wed 11/5 San Antonio 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN 10 Sat 11/8 at Atlanta 8:00 PM 8:00 PM 11 Mon 11/10 at Charlotte 7:00 PM 7:00 PM 12 Wed 11/12 at Oklahoma City 8:30 PM 9:30 PM ESPN 13 Fri 11/14 at New Orleans 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 14 Sat 11/15 at Milwaukee 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 15 Tue 11/18 Utah 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 16 Sun 11/23 at Utah 6:00 PM 8:00 PM 17 Tue 11/25 LA Clippers 8:00 PM 11:00 PM NBC 18 Fri 11/28 Dallas 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 19 Sun 11/30 New Orleans 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 20 Mon 12/1 Phoenix 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Peacock 21 Thu 12/4 at Toronto 7:30 PM 7:30 PM 22 Fri 12/5 at Boston 7:00 PM 7:00 PM Prime 23 Sun 12/7 at Philadelphia 7:30 PM 7:30 PM 24 December 9, 13, 16: Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Rounds 25 December 11, 14, 15: Regular Season Games 26 Thu 12/18 at Utah 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 27 Sat 12/20 at LA Clippers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 28 Tue 12/23 at Phoenix 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 29 Thu 12/25 Houston 5:00 PM 8:00 PM ABC 30 Sun 12/28 Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 31 Tue 12/30 Detroit 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 32 Fri 1/2 Memphis 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 33 Sun 1/4 Memphis 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 34 Tue 1/6 at New Orleans 7:30 PM 8:30 PM 35 Wed 1/7 at Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM ESPN 36 Fri 1/9 Milwaukee 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 37 Mon 1/12 Sacramento 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Peacock 38 Tue 1/13 Atlanta 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 39 Thu 1/15 Charlotte 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 40 Sat 1/17 at Portland 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 41 Sun 1/18 Toronto 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 42 Tue 1/20 at Denver 8:00 PM 10:00 PM NBC 43 Tue 1/22 at LA Clippers 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 44 Sat 1/24 at Dallas 7:30 PM 8:30 PM ABC 45 Mon 1/26 at Chicago 7:00 PM 8:00 PM 46 Wed 1/28 at Cleveland 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN 47 Fri 1/30 at Washington 7:00 PM 7:00 PM 48 Sun 2/1 at New York 7:00 PM 7:00 PM NBC 49 Tue 2/3 at Brooklyn 7:30 PM 7:30 PM 50 Thu 2/5 Philadelphia 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 51 Sat 2/7 Golden State 5:30 PM 8:30 PM ABC 52 Mon 2/9 Oklahoma City 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Peacock 53 Tue 2/10 San Antonio 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 54 Thu 2/12 Dallas 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 55 Fri 2/20 LA Clippers 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN 56 Sun 2/22 Boston 3:30 PM 6:30 PM NBC 57 Tue 2/24 Orlando 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 58 Thu 2/26 at Phoenix 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 59 Sat 2/28 at Golden State 5:30 PM 8:30 PM ABC 60 Sun 3/1 Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 61 Tue 3/3 New Orleans 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 62 Thu 3/5 at Denver 8:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 63 Fri 3/6 Indiana 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 64 Sun 3/8 New York 6:30 PM 9:30 PM ABC 65 Tue 3/10 Minnesota 8:00 PM 11:00 PM NBC 66 Thu 3/12 Chicago 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 67 Sat 3/14 Denver 5:30 PM 8:30 PM ABC 68 Mon 3/16 at Houston 8:00 PM 9:00 PM Peacock 69 Wed 3/18 at Houston 8:30 PM 9:30 PM ESPN 70 Thu 3/19 at Miami 8:00 PM 8:00 PM 71 Sat 3/21 at Orlando 7:00 PM 7:00 PM 72 Mon 3/23 at Detroit 7:00 PM 7:00 PM 73 Wed 3/25 at Indiana 7:00 PM 7:00 PM 74 Fri 3/27 Brooklyn 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 75 Mon 3/30 Washington 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 76 Tue 3/31 Cleveland 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 77 Thu 4/2 at Oklahoma City 7:30 PM 8:30 PM Prime 78 Sun 4/5 at Dallas 6:30 PM 7:30 PM NBC 79 Tue 4/7 Oklahoma City 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 80 Thu 4/9 at Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Prime 81 Fri 4/10 Phoenix 7:30 PM 10:30 PM 82 Sun 4/12 Utah 5:30 PM 8:30 PM

Apparently, the Lakers are tied for the most nationally televised games (34) alongside the Knicks, Warriors, and the Thunder. There’s a one-game increase in back-to-back games from 13 in 2024-25 to 14 this season. Three of those back-to-backs include no travel: Nov. 30 (NOP)/Dec. 1 (PHX); Feb. 9 (OKC)/10 (SAS); and March 30 (WAS)/31 (CLE).

Three B2B’s feature a short (ish) one-hour and 35-minute flight from SAC to LA (once in Oct., once in Jan.), and from NOP to SAS. The toughest B2Bs distance and timing-wise are both in March, as LA go to DEN on the 5 before returning home on the 6 (IND), and go from HOU on the 18 to MIA on the 19 .

Training Camp & Preparation

The road to this schedule starts with training camp on September 29 at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo. Veterans and rookies will be on the same court, but the focus differs with established players fine-tuning chemistry, while newcomers fight for minutes. Media Day is set for September 30, bringing the first official comments from coaches and players since the offseason.

As has become tradition, the Lakers will take parts of their camp to the Coachella Valley. Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert will host the October 3 preseason matchup against Phoenix, marking the third consecutive year the team has opened the preseason in the desert. This setting not only draws regional fans but also serves as the first test of the new rotations under game conditions.

From there, preseason swings through Crypto.com Arena on October 12 against Golden State, a high-attention Western Conference preview, and then heads to Las Vegas for an October 15 clash with Dallas at T-Mobile Arena. The final tune-up comes October 17 back in L.A. against Sacramento, giving coaches one last look at the roster before regular season rosters lock. All preseason games will be carried locally on Spectrum SportsNet and internationally via NBA League Pass.

Venue & Game Highlights

Crypto.com Arena remains the Lakers’ fortress, hosting marquee matchups like opening night vs Golden State and the October 12th preseason rematch. Its 19,000-seat capacity ensures electric atmospheres for critical Western Conference duels.

Special venues enhance the preseason:

Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs): Intimate 10,000-seat setting for Suns matchup (Oct 3).

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas): Neutral-site spotlight vs Mavericks (Oct 15).

Regular season highlights include a Christmas Day home game against Houston (ABC) and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown in Denver (ESPN). The Lakers’ journey starts in El Segundo, builds through preseason showcases, and ignites October 21st. With national spotlights frequent and rivalries renewed, every game writes a new chapter. Grab your calendar, for it’s almost showtime!