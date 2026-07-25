Lakers Under Pressure as Cavs Turn Attention to Jonathan Kuminga After Missing Out on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the admirers and have been continuously “calling” Jonathan Kuminga. Even the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the mix after their hope for another reunion with LeBron James came to an end. A recent report reveals how the Purple and Gold franchise might not be the favorite.

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“Cavs officials maintained contact with Kuminga and his Cleveland-based agent, Aaron Turner, throughout James’ free agency, and there is mutual interest,” Joe Vardon of The Athletic stated. “They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal team and player deliberations.”

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Now that LeBron James has signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, the Cavaliers are in pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

Lakers analyst Aron Cohen already hinted at the possibility that “Cleveland becomes the more probable landing spot for Kuminga” if they miss out on LeBron James. Plus, the sign-and-trade offer from the Lakers remains underwhelming.

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Since the Lakers have zero tradeable first-round picks, the best they can offer is one of their second-round picks, and either Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, or Jarred Vanderbilt.

“League sources, who spoke on the condition anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, said what the Lakers are prepared to offer Atlanta in a trade is underwhelming,” reported Vardon.

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Despite the offer being reportedly underwhelming, general manager Rob Pelinka has not given up on Jonathan Kuminga.

“They’re still after at least one more. I can tell you that they keep calling Jonathan Kuminga,” Dave McMenamin shared on NBA Today. “And again, obviously, they have not made a lucrative enough offer for Kuminga to jump. But part of their pitch has been, ‘Hey, you know, you can come start here potentially.’”

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Despite having Sandro Mamukelashvili, Cameron Carr, Ziaire Williams, Arthur Kaluma, Quentin Grimes alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, they need a starting-caliber wing. The Cavs also need that, and after missing out on LeBron James, they have better tools to sign Kuminga.

How can the Cavaliers sign Jonathan Kuminga?

The Atlanta Hawks declined a $24.3 million option, and the Congolese forward is an unrestricted free agent. While the Cavs were chasing LeBron, they still kept tabs on JK. “Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes (coach) Kenny Atkinson, and (star) Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Turner, Kuminga’s agent, said in a brief interview with the Athletic.

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In fact, Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State. Plus, the 23-year-old was fond of his time in Cleveland during the past few months. While the reports indicate mutual admiration, the Cavs can offer Kuminga roughly $6 million this season, the same amount they offered LeBron James.

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Let’s not forget that James Harden declined his player option, and if he is back on a reduced salary, that would again help the Cavaliers pay more to JK.

Plus, the trade of Max Strus ($16 million) and Dennis Schröder ($14 million) can’t be ruled out. They seem to be a better sign-and-trade alternative than what the Lakers are offering.