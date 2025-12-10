Lakers Urged To Make $240.7M Austin Reaves Decision That Puts LeBron James’ Future in Jeopardy

“No one saw this coming,” Reggie Miller said about Austin Reaves’ unprecedented leap with the Lakers. Nobody but the man himself. Heading into the new season, AR15 declined to sign a four-year $89.2 million extension with the Purple and Gold. He wants to be a Laker for life. But that bet on himself now puts him in the driver’s seat. That means somebody needs to get out of the car.

That might have to be LeBron James. Miller is astonished at Reaves becoming the perfect ‘Robin’ to Luka Doncic. That role would have been for James, who in Year 23 is operating as a third option for the first time in his career. But Reaves’ rapid evolution means the Lakers have to match the demands around the market to keep the flourishing star.

“He took a gamble on himself, Dan. And knock on wood, health provided, I think it’s going to pay off because the Lakers or someone is going to have to pay him because he is a legitimate number one on a bad team if he goes somewhere else,” Miller said about the 27-year-old. “So, he could be a number one on a bad team or if he stays with the Lakers, be an unbelievable Robin to Batman. Because he has certainly taken that role from LeBron, and I think they respect that”.

Imago Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter (14) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The magic number the Lakers could offer is a five-year $240.7 million extension. It being LeBron James’ last contractual year, Austin Reaves would essentially exchange places with him. If the Akron Hammer, at 41 is willing to take a substantial pay cut, he could still be with the Lakers organization. But the priority will be to lock in Reaves for the future.

Not only does he share a close relationship with Luka Doncic, but the undrafted guard has blown away the league. He is averaging 28.4 points and 6.7 assists. Those numbers jump to over 40 points per game when his Slovenian counterpart isn’t on the floor. It’s likely that the Lakers already see the tandem as their future backcourt.

But AR’s game goes so much beyond numbers.

Austin Reaves’ growth beyond the court

Until last season, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves did a splendid job of assisting them as the third option. That’s where it became clear that the 27-year-old could really ramp up his production, being dexterous as a scorer and shining in big moments. But what really led to him being a silent MVP contender is his growth as a member of the Lakers.

JJ Redick forwarded his expectations. People didn’t view him as the undrafted find anymore. It was time to evolve beyond and really take the next step. And not just the Lakers head coach, but even Miller sees Austin Reaves becoming one of the leaders of the franchise.

“He is one of the biggest voices on this Lakers team. So, 50 million is coming his way either from the Lakers or from someone else,” Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show.

That jump doesn’t concern his desire to be an All-Star or one of the biggest names. Reaves loves the Lakers in every way possible. He wants to spend his entire career with the franchise. That’s why Redick’s demands to become a leader really settled in this season. It’s led to him taking onus when Doncic is out, and catapulting the Lakers to a number 6 offense in the NBA.

Minor concerns do exist. Reaves is yet to polish his skills as a defender. But there’s never a doubt about his effort or his inextinguishable competitive drive. Those have propelled great players to become legends in LA. AR15 is certainly on that path. And there’s no question about whether the Lakers should do their all to keep him with the team.

It’s not about business. They have a stunning piece who doesn’t play with an ego, but absorbs the team’s culture. Whatever the price might be, the Lakers shouldn’t hesitate.