Lakers Urged to Trade Austin Reaves for Andrew Wiggins Amid Bradley Beal Rumors

The Lakers are still nursing playoff whiplash with one eye on the trophy and the other on the trade wire. Before they could even sip summer smoothies, the market exploded—again. Bigs, guards, wings—Rob Pelinka wants them all like a kid in a championship candy store. Fans are foaming, and the experts are echoing. And somewhere in the chaos stands Austin Reaves. He suited up, sure. But come crunch time? LA blinked—and so did he.

Now, the merciless East demands synergy, pulling Reaves into a full-blown Hollywood shakeup. You see, the Miami Heat are willing to give away their February pick, Andrew Wiggins, to the LA Lakers. In exchange, they want Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and their 2031 first-round pick. If you think this might be a big gamble for the Lakers to take part in, you’re wrong. Right before the franchise lies a massive request that could take AR away from them, just for Wiggs’ sake.

Will Blackmon told on The Facility podcast, “The thing I do love about Andrew Wiggins is he’s battle-tested in terms of the postseason. He brings that championship DNA. But then also, doing this now—at what cost, right? He’s going to be expensive.” Of course, he’s going to be pricey! Throw in that championship he won with the Warriors in 2022, where he remained the unsung hero. There you go, the perfect blend of winning mentality and fire to bolster LA on both ends of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, coming back to Reaves, who just turned 27 in May, has a shaky future with the Lakers. Amidst the doubts, Blackmon’s co-host Emmanuel Acho decided to never mince words. So he said, “You have to acquire somebody that can play defense on the Lakers. Well, you want to retain Austin Reaves because of how great a scorer he is. But even if the Lakers had to give up Austin Reaves.” Despite being an AR fan. Acho had to speak out the harsh truth. But why?

AD

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Acho explained why he made such a statement. “The reason being, come the playoffs, if you were watching, I would suggest Rui Hachimura was the third-best player on the Lakers, not Austin Reaves. Austin Reaves completely disappeared. He stopped scoring points. He stopped being able to defend anybody. They were attacking him defensively.” Austin had averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 5 games in the 2025 playoffs. Moreover, he’s signed for a 13.9 million for the next with the Lakers.

At the same time, AR has reportedly declined the player option worth $14.9 million for the 2026-27 season. Now, speaking of Wiggs, he’s one of the veterans of the sport. When he left the Dubs to join ths Heat, every staff person had tears in their eyes, even Steve Kerr’s. Meanwhile, Miami holds a deck full of tradeable pieces this offseason—and yes, that includes Andrew Wiggins. With a salary tag of $28 million for next season and a tempting $30 million player option for 2026-27, he’s more than just a name on the roster. This is exactly why the Lakers want him, even if it means they have to part ways with AR.

Meanwhile, there is another player who is ready to sit at th table t0 waive his contract. Any guesses? Yes, it’s Bradley Beal. The n0-trade clause holder Bradley Beal. The rumors say the Phoenix Suns are about to discuss a buyout with the 32-year-old guard. Moreover, is the Los Angeles Lakers a landing spot for Beal? Absolutely.

Amidst trade requests for Austin Reaves, Bradley Beals makes an odd entry

The Los Angeles Lakers have stirred the pot this summer, adding Jake LaRavia, DeAndre Ayton, and locking in Jaxson Hayes. But the recipe still needs spice. Damian Lillard just hit the market, and Bradley Beal is circling with a possible buyout on the horizon. Beal averaged 17.6 points last season and shot 37 percent from deep in his career. LA likes scorers, and with Luka Doncic and LeBron James leading, there’s room for one more sharpshooter in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Beal’s role could be the real plot twist. At 32, after injuries and a clunky Suns stint, would he start or spark the bench? LA’s second unit averaged a weak 28 points per game, and Beal could easily boost that number. The Clippers, Heat, and Warriors are watching too. It’s a race. Now, Rob Pelinka has to make a move the whole league will feel. Because in LA, the drama always delivers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cue the chaos, because Hollywood’s script just flipped. Austin Reaves is dangling, Wiggins is waiting, and Bradley Beal might crash the party in full costume. The Lakers are juggling futures and feelings with a roster on the edge of reinvention. Somewhere between trade calls and buyout buzz, a championship dream is whispering. Will it roar next? Stay tuned—this summer blockbuster is far from over.