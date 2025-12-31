Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 30) – 2025–26 NBA Season

After losing to the other LA team, the Detroit Pistons are in Crypto.com Arena hoping to not start a second losing skid this season. They’re hosted by a reworked, experimental Lakers trying out new strategies. On a big day too. It’s LeBron James’ 41st birthday tonight and he’s out to prove he’s still a very productive player on the other side of 40. It’s the Pistons who are consistent tonight, finishing the first half with a 70-60 lead.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons player stats and box score

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 18 15 5-9 3-5 2-5 1 4 3 0 1 0 -9 Jake LaRavia #12 19 6 2-6 0-4 2-2 2 1 1 1 1 1 +1 Deandre Ayton #5 15 4 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -4 Marcus Smart #36 10 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 2 1 2 0 3 -7 Luka Doncic #77 19 22 6-12 2-6 8-10 3 5 4 0 0 2 +5 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Maxi Kleber #14 4 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -8 Jarred Vanderbilt #2 17 8 3-3 2-2 0-0 7 1 1 0 0 2 0 Jaxson Hayes #11 9 6 2-2 0-0 2-2 1 2 0 1 0 0 -1 Nick Smith Jr. #20 9 2 1-4 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -2 Dalton Knecht #4 – – – – – – – – – – – Adou Thiero #1 – – – – – – – – – – – Bronny James #9 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 65 21-40 7-18 16-21 16 16 12 4 2 10 –

Detroit Pistons

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Tobias Harris #12 6 7 2-2 1-1 2-2 0 0 1 0 0 0 +1 Duncan Robinson #55 15 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 -2 Jalen Duren #0 15 8 3-5 0-0 2-2 4 0 3 2 0 3 -5 Cade Cunningham #2 19 20 9-13 1-3 1-1 1 8 2 1 0 2 +9 Ausar Thompson #9 15 5 2-4 0-0 1-2 2 3 0 1 0 3 -6 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Paul Reed #7 4 3 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 0 1 0 0 -2 Isaiah Stewart #28 9 8 3-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 1 0 0 3 +13 Ronald Holland II #5 8 2 0-1 0-1 2-2 3 0 1 0 0 3 +8 Javonte Green #31 12 4 2-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 0 0 1 1 +4 Marcus Sasser #25 9 8 3-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 -3 Jaden Ivey #23 8 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 +8 Chaz Lanier #20 – – – – – – – – – – – Daniss Jenkins #24 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 70 27-40 4-7 12-13 13 15 9 7 1 16 –

Lakers vs Pistons: Game summary and key moments

The Lakers are trying new defensive strategies and pacing out Luka Doncic and LeBron James at different intervals. With Austin Reaves sidelined for the coming weeks and Rui Hachimura also sidelined, Marcus Smart started tonight.

The Pistons core is intact although their bench is somewhat depleted from injuries. Detroit remained consistent through the first quarter and held a small lead at the start. They extended that to a 12-point lead very early into the second quarter.

Who are the top performers who stood out?

Cade Cunningham is JB Bickerstaff’s answer to Luka Doncic. And he’s kept the Pistons alive with a 20-point first half. Doncic only slightly outdoes him with 22 points.

Birthday boy LeBron James has already made his 15 points tonight, becoming the 12th player in NBA history to make a bucket on their 41st birthday.

Who underperformed tonight?

Jake LaRavia’s moment in the starting lineup is not going to so great having made only 6 points in the first half. But LakeShow is most disappointed at Deandre Ayton for 4 points and no rebounds by halftime.