Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Nov 30, 2025) – 2025–26 NBA Season

After going undefeated in NBA Cup play, the Los Angeles Lakers are on a goal to extend their winning streak to seven games. LeBron James and Marcus Smart were ruled out, but they’re still looking formidable before the last-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. The shorthanded and very young Pelicans on the second game of a back-to-back set didn’t make it easy for the hosts. Tensions even flared a couple of times. However, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves led the Lakers to a 133-121 win and their seventh consecutive win.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Rui Hachimura #28 34 14 6-14 2-8 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 -3 Deandre Ayton #5 27 22 7-9 0-0 8-8 12 1 0 0 4 0 +14 Gabe Vincent #7 25 6 2-5 2-4 0-0 2 4 0 1 0 3 +15 Luka Doncic #77 35 34 9-22 4-12 12-14 12 7 2 1 1 0 +8 Austin Reaves #15 40 33 9-15 4-7 11-12 5 8 5 1 1 1 -2 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Maxi Kleber #14 13 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 +14 Jake LaRavia #12 26 10 4-14 2-7 0-0 5 2 1 0 1 1 +4 Dalton Knecht #4 17 4 1-4 1-3 1-2 1 2 0 0 1 2 +13 Adou Thiero #1 3 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -1 Jaxson Hayes #11 21 8 4-4 0-0 0-1 6 2 0 0 2 3 -2 Jarred Vanderbilt #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Marcus Smart #36 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Nick Smith Jr. #20 DNP – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 133 42-87 (48%

) 15-41 (37%) 34-39 (87%) 46 26 8 4 10 14 –

New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Derik Queen #22 28 15 4-12 0-0 7-8 7 3 1 1 0 5 -22 Yves Missi #21 24 2 1-5 0-0 0-0 6 1 2 0 0 4 -1 Saddiq Bey #41 33 22 9-13 3-4 1-2 11 3 1 1 0 0 -6 Bryce McGowens #11 33 23 9-18 3-5 2-4 7 5 0 0 0 3 -15 Jeremiah Fears #0 27 21 7-14 1-3 6-6 2 3 1 1 0 2 -4 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Kevon Looney #55 15 6 3-3 0-0 0-0 3 2 0 1 0 4 -4 Jose Alvarado #15 28 12 5-12 2-8 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 4 -5 Micah Peavy #14 30 13 5-10 3-5 0-0 2 1 2 2 0 3 -1 Trey Alexander #23 21 7 3-4 1-1 0-0 2 3 1 0 1 2 -2 DeAndre Jordan #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Hunter Dickinson #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Jordan Hawkins #24 DNP – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 121 46-91 (51%) 13-26 (50%

) 16-20 (80%

) 40 23 8 6 1 27 –

Lakers vs Pelicans: Game summary and key moments

The Lakers and Pelicans demonstrated two different lessons on being shorthanded. Without LeBron James and Marcus Smart, the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves backcourt remained undeterred. Tonight Zion Williamson was ruled out for injury management. It fell on the rookies to make a Lakers win very difficult.

Doncic had 34 points, 20 of which came in the first quarter alone. Austin Reaves fell a tad short in their personal competition with 33 points. Deandre Ayton had a game-high 12 rebounds to go with his 22 points despite another scare.

Sadiq Bey kept the Pelicans in the game with 22 points. Bryce McGowens had 23. The youngsters stepped up to the challenge with rookie center, Derik Queen 15 points. Fresh off an ejection and shooting struggle against the Warriors yesterday, Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points. And he kept things interesting.

After annoying Rui Hachimura during free throws, Fears blatantly fouled Doncic in the third quarter. That resulted in a little headbutting escalation that had to be broken up. Both players were award techs for their conduct but saved themselves from ejection.

The Pelicans put up an aggressive fight with more steals and points in the paint. Both teams had less than 10 turnovers and were near evenly matched in rebounds.

However, New Orleans didn’t come even close to tying or taking the match. After a strong first half, the Lakers maintained the lead every time.

The Pelicans have two consecutive games against the Timberwolves starting Tuesday. The Lakers are hosting the Phoenix Suns tomorrow.