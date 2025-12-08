Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 7) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The LakeShow starpower that was missing in Boston is now in Philadelphia. But the 76ers aren’t laidback. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James back alongside Austin Reaves, Tyrese Maxey has gone all out. From tying the first quarter to putting the Lakers on the defensive backfoot, the Sixers are determined to take down another team favored by the odds. After making it very difficult on the visiting team, the Sixers lost 108-112.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 34 29 12-17 4-6 1-2 7 6 2 1 1 1 +1 Rui Hachimura #28 36 17 7-12 3-7 0-0 6 1 0 0 0 3 +7 Deandre Ayton #5 31 14 7-7 0-0 0-0 12 2 0 1 1 4 +10 Luka Doncic #77 39 31 9-24 2-9 11-14 15 11 5 0 2 1 +12 Austin Reaves #15 39 11 3-16 2-6 3-5 4 4 2 1 1 0 +1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jarred Vanderbilt #2 3 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Jake LaRavia #12 17 4 1-4 1-4 1-2 2 0 1 0 0 3 +12 Adou Thiero #1 4 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -7 Jaxson Hayes #11 17 3 1-1 0-0 1-4 5 0 0 0 3 5 -6 Gabe Vincent #7 19 3 1-3 1-3 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 -10 Maxi Kleber #14 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Dalton Knecht #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Bronny James #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 112 41-85 (48%

) 13-36 (36%

) 17-27 (63%) 52 25 10 3 8 22 –

Philadelphia 76ers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Paul George #8 32 12 3-8 1-3 5-5 6 2 1 1 0 3 -12 Dominick Barlow #25 24 7 2-7 1-2 2-2 4 0 0 1 0 3 -12 Joel Embiid #21 30 16 4-21 0-6 8-8 7 2 0 1 1 1 +11 Tyrese Maxey #0 39 28 11-24 5-8 1-2 7 9 3 2 2 2 -9 VJ Edgecombe #77 38 15 5-13 2-3 3-3 5 3 1 0 0 4 +6 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jabari Walker #33 17 4 1-4 1-3 1-2 4 0 0 0 0 1 +7 Andre Drummond #1 18 11 5-11 0-1 1-2 12 0 0 0 1 1 -15 Quentin Grimes #5 29 7 2-7 1-5 2-2 8 2 0 0 0 0 +1 Jared McCain #20 13 8 3-7 2-4 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 +3 Johni Broome #22 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Justin Edwards #11 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Adem Bona #30 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Kyle Lowry #7 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Eric Gordon #23 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 108 36-102 (35%) 13-35 (37%

) 23-26 (88%

) 54 19 5 5 4 17 –

Lakers vs 76ers: Game summary and key moments

After the disappointing game against the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to end this road trip on a high note. The Philadelphia 76ers were not going to make it easy. The first quarter ended in a tie, the second with the Sixers in the lead, and the next half was a neck-and-neck matchup.

LeBron James was well and truly over the demise of his double-digit scoring streak. Tonight he had the best stat-line of the season with 29 points on a 12-for-17 shooting.

Back from Slovenia, Luka Doncic seems to be energized with the arrival of his little girl to notch another triple double on his return. He had a phenomenal 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists tonight.

Austin Reaves had a bit of slump after carrying the team for three games straight with 11 points. Rui Hachimura had 17. Jake LaRavia had a bit of a scare after inhaling an elbow but returned to the game for four points.

The 76ers bench was just as depleted as the Lakers. But Tyrese Maxey was cooking! Apart from dropping 28 points, he was making it very difficult for the Lakers, they needed to call timeouts to figure a solution for him.

Although the Lakers got way more defensive rebounds (44 to the Sixers’ 37), this defensive woes persisted. Their turnovers are still in double digits and cost them 20 points.

LakeShow got it under control with over 7 minutes left in the game and held their 96-94 lead. It maybe helped that Joel Embiid was having one of his worst nights, having missed 17 out of 21 from the field. He made all eight free throws though.

But this was still the Bron and Embiid show, the two Olympic teammates in what could possibly be James’ final game in Philadelphia. Embiid, who’s been struggling with knee issues, had one of his most impressive blocks on Bron in this game. The Philly crowd was also roaring when James threw a dunk in the first half.

The Lakers now go into the NBA Cup quarterfinals on a high note. They host the San Antonio Spurs (possibly without Wemby) on Wednesday. The 76ers get a good rest till Friday when the Pacers arrive.