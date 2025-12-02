brand-logo
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 1, 2025) – 2025–26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 2, 2025 | 12:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Phoenix Suns tonight, defending their home court on a seven-game win streak. LeBron James and Co. came fresh off a 133-121 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns arrived in LA following two losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, after a promising start to the season, with a 12-9 record. However, the visitors were hit with a setback right before tip-off.

The Phoenix side was missing sharpshooter Grayson Allen with an unexpected illness, while Jalen Green continued to rehab his injury. But surprisingly, the shorthanded Suns took the win against the Lakers, 125-108, holding LA to just 15 free throws all game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns box scores

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS
Luka Doncic #77323815-263-85-51159002-25
Austin Reaves #1533166-123-71-1435002-11
LeBron James #2331103-101-43-4033002-6
Rui Hachimura #282300-10-00-0100000-12
Deandre Ayton #528126-80-00-0910102-9
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jake LaRavia #121621-30-10-02110 0 1-20
Jaxson Hayes #111461-10-04-52 00 00 1 -13
Gabe Vincent #72131-61-40-02 0 1 00 0 -5
Dalton Knecht #416135-73-50-04 1 0 00 3 -1
Maxi Kleber #141052-41-20-03 2 0 00 0 +5
Bronny James #9600-00-00-00 11 00 0 +5
Nick Smith Jr. #20631-21-20-00 1 0 00 0 +5
Adou Thiero #1500-00-00-01 0 1 00 0+2
Jarred Vanderbilt #2DNP
TEAM TOTAL10841-80

(51%)

13-33

(39%)

13-15

(87%)

3918211013

Phoenix Suns

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS
Devin Booker #110114-71-22-2231001-1
Collin Gillespie #12342810-198-140-0452202+12
Dillon Brooks #3333315-262-71-3224104+22
Royce O’Neale #003362-72-60-07111101+20
Mark Williams #1525136-80-01-3610210+14
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Ryan Dunn #02163-50-20-0810202+7
Oso Ighodaro #112142-40-00-0211102+6
Jordan Goodwin #2324135-103-70-0151301-2
Nigel Hayes-Davis #211242-30-00-0010101-6
Jamaree Bouyea #172373-31-10-0151302+19
Khaman Maluach #10200-00-00-0000000-3
Rasheer Fleming #20200-00-00-0000000-3
Nick Richards #2DNP
TEAM TOTAL12552-92

(57%)

17-39

(44%)

4-8

(50%)

33351116116

Lakers vs Suns: Key Moments and Summary

The Suns punished the Lakers’ lack of focus tonight and, after a back-and-forth opening period, seized the momentum to snap the LA side’s win streak. They stamped their authority on the game by finishing the second quarter with a 19-4 run. They turned a tied game into a 14-point lead that the Lakers never recovered from.

Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie lead the team as Devin Booker was forced to exit with a groin strain.

The Suns carried their hot shooting to bury any attempt at a comeback.

The LA side coughed up the ball 22 times, which Phoenix converted into 32 points, including a 28-2 fast-break scoring advantage. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 14 turnovers across four quarters.

The Lakers had too many unforced errors in the second half, in particular.

Head coach JJ Redick’s offense completely collapsed under pressure, resulting in sloppy execution. By the third quarter, Gillespie and Brooks had broken the door open, and after James reached double-digit scoring, LA started to empty the bench.

Fun fact: The last time LeBron James didn’t score in double digits, the iPhone did not exist.

