Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 14) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Lakers and Suns are squaring off in Phoenix with plenty on the line as two West contenders clash. Los Angeles, sitting 17–7, is opening a tough road stretch after its NBA Cup exit, while Phoenix enters at 14–11. Austin Reaves isn’t suiting up, forcing the Lakers to adjust on the fly. This one also carries a little extra bite, with L.A. looking to answer for an earlier blowout loss at home.

At halftime, both teams are tied at 62-62.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 19 15 4-7 0-1 7-10 1 1 6 1 1 2 +9 Rui Hachimura #28 15 3 1-3 1-2 0-0 4 1 0 2 0 1 +2 Deandre Ayton #5 16 12 6-6 0-0 0-2 5 0 1 2 1 1 +10 Marcus Smart #36 17 7 2-3 1-2 2-2 3 4 0 1 1 1 +8 Luka Doncic #77 19 17 5-12 1-6 6-7 1 3 5 0 0 1 +1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jarred Vanderbilt #2 9 4 1-3 0-0 2-2 5 0 0 1 0 0 +3 Jake LaRavia #12 9 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -14 Jaxson Hayes #11 8 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 4 0 1 0 0 1 -10 Gabe Vincent #7 9 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -10 Dalton Knecht #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Adou Thiero #1 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Nick Smith Jr. #20 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – – – – – – – – – – – –

Phoenix Suns

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Dillon Brooks #3 13 5 2-4 1-3 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 4 -7 Mark Williams #15 13 10 4-5 0-0 2-2 2 1 1 0 1 2 -8 Grayson Allen #8 14 7 3-5 1-2 0-0 1 4 1 1 0 1 -7 Devin Booker #1 13 10 4-7 0-2 2-4 1 2 1 1 0 2 -7 Collin Gillespie #12 15 4 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 1 -1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Royce O’Neale #00 14 12 4-7 4-7 0-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 +1 Oso Ighodaro #11 10 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 2 1 0 1 +9 Ryan Dunn #0 8 5 2-2 1-1 0-0 1 2 0 1 0 2 +12 Jordan Goodwin #23 13 5 2-5 1-2 0-0 3 2 1 2 0 0 +11 Jamaree Bouyea #17 6 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Nigel Hayes-Davis #21 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Rasheer Fleming #20 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Nick Richards #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Khaman Maluach #10 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – – – – – – – – – – – –

Who’s overperforming and who’s standing out?

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are the top performers so far, with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Which key players are underperforming tonight?

Rui Hachimura and Collin Gillespie have underperformed, scoring just 3 and 4 points, respectively, despite starting the game.

(This is a developing story…)