brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 10) – 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinals

ByCaroline John

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:55 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 10) – 2025 NBA Cup Quarterfinals

ByCaroline John

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:55 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Once more we’re not getting the LeBron vs. Wemby matchup of the season we envisioned. But this is the most anticipated NBA Cup game of the West. The Lakers and Spurs are the real threats against OKC’s undefeated dominance. It’s so serious, the Lakers left out the “dangerous” NBA Cup court to ensure player safety. They’re also bringing the star trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. The Spurs were missing Victor Wembanyama but emerged as real underdogs, taking down the Lakers 119-132. The Spurs will now face OKC in the semifinals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
LeBron James#2336197-140-35-61583032-16
Rui Hachimura#283183-42-30-0110011+5
Deandre Ayton#526115-90-01-2810103-10
Luka Doncic#77413511-243-810-14583105-2
Austin Reaves#1540156-162-61-1873015-5
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jake LaRavia#12900-10-10-0011100-25
Dalton Knecht#4131-11-10-0000000+1
Adou Thiero#1100-00-00-0000100+1
Jaxson Hayes#111221-10-00-0300011-10
Marcus Smart#3628269-168-140-0311013+2
Gabe Vincent#71400-10-10-0000003-7
Bronny James#91400-10-10-0000003-7
Jarred Vanderbilt#2100-00-00-0000000+1
TEAM TOTAL

119

43-87 (49%


)

16-37 (43%)

17-23 (74%)

43

27

11

4

7

 23

San Antonio Spurs

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Harrison Barnes#4033165-124-92-2311101+8
Luke Kornet#733101-30-08-9810011+10
De’Aaron Fox#431208-174-80-0431201+21
Devin Vassell#243182-101-43-3451310+5
Stephon Castle#5273010-143-67-91064004+16
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Kelly Olynyk#81220-10-12-2240001+9
Lindy Waters III#43100-00-00-0100000-1
Keldon Johnson#322175-93-54-7800102-6
Julian Champagnie#3029166-82-42-2721114+6
Jordan McLaughlin#0100-00-00-0000000-1
Dylan Harper#220136-120-11-2332105-2
Jeremy Sochan#10DNP
Carter Bryant#11DNP
Bismack Biyombo#18DNP
TEAM TOTAL

132

43-86 (50%


)

17-38 (45%


)

29-36 (81%


)

50

25

10

9

3

19

Lakers vs Spurs: Game summary and key moments

Without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs were grossly underestimated and the Lakers were favored to win. Yet the Spurs held the lead at the end of each quarter. The Lakers kept it close across three quarters, but the gap slipped away in the fourth.

Without Wemby, the guards kept the pace faster than the Lakers could keep up. Stephon Castle overwhelmed the Lakers’ defense, and he scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half alone. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points to keep the Spurs’ double-digit lead.

Ironically enough, the Lakers had the top performers of the night. Luka Doncic scored 35 points. LeBron James had a game-high 15 rebounds and 8 assists along with 19 points.

The most glaring occurrence in this game that the Lakers couldn’t wrap their heads around was when the Spurs left Marcus Smart wide open. He’s returned from an injury, hit multiple threes, set the pick-and-roll, and had a season-high 26 points with eight 3-pointers. The Spurs instead went for the Lakers’ jugular with Harrison Barnes exploiting the Lakers’ relentless defensive gaps on the perimeter. Barnes had 16 points while doing it.

Austin Reaves (15) and Rui Hachimura (8) were unexpectedly underwhelming, along with most of the Lakers’ bench. Meanwhile, the Spurs had great help coming off the bench with Dylan Harper’s 13 points, Keldon Johnson’s 17, and Julian Champagnie’s 16.

The Lakers drew more fouls, including two technical fouls. Doncic got a tech in the first quarter after Kelly Olynyk smacked him in the face, and there was no whistle. Lakers coach JJ Redick got the second tech.

The Spurs now face the defending champions, OKC, in the semifinals. The Lakers play against the Suns, who suffered a 139-89 blowout humiliation against the Thunder, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved