Lakers vs Raptors Injury Report (Dec. 4): Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers begin a demanding three-game East Coast road trip tonight with their only visit to Canada, taking on a Toronto Raptors squad that has quickly become one of the Eastern Conference’s biggest surprises. Toronto enters at 15–7, sitting second in the East and riding an impressive eight-game home winning streak after a 121–118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers behind Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers, meanwhile, arrive at 15–5 and second in the West, but are looking to rebound from a 128–105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Despite missing LeBron James for the first 15 games of the season, Los Angeles has surged thanks to Austin Reaves’ breakout and Luka Doncic’s league-leading scoring form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers Injury Report – Are LeBron James and Luka Doncic Playing Tonight?

The Lakers will be without their superstar guard: Luka Doncic has officially been ruled out due to personal reasons. According to multiple reports, his absence is tied to a family matter and not an injury, offering reassurance to Lakers fans concerned about workload or long-term health. This marks his fourth missed game of the season, after sitting out three games earlier due to a finger sprain and lower-leg contusion.

Doncic has been sensational for Los Angeles, averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, and recording seven straight 33+ point performances before tonight. His absence significantly shifts the offensive load toward Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers will also remain without Marcus Smart, who will miss his fourth consecutive game due to back injury management. Smart’s defensive intensity and on-ball pressure have been crucial pieces of the Lakers’ revamped system, leaving a noticeable gap in perimeter toughness.

However, Los Angeles does receive a major boost: LeBron James is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play.

Since returning to action, James has averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 46%, operating more off the ball as Doncic handles a historic 37.7% usage rate. With Luka out, James will resume a heavier playmaking role as the Lakers begin a difficult TOR–BOS–PHI stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Raptors Injury Report – Are Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett Playing Tonight?

The Raptors also enter shorthanded, ruling out three key contributors:

Jakob Poeltl – Out (lower back, injury management)

RJ Barrett – Out (right knee sprain)

Ochai Agbaji – Out (personal reasons)

ADVERTISEMENT

Poeltl has now missed seven games while managing persistent back tightness suffered against Dallas. He remains one of Toronto’s most efficient interior scorers, averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 72.7% shooting. His absence forces the Raptors into more five-out looks with Sandro Mamukelashvili spacing the floor at center.

Barrett, who has been excellent this season with 19.4 points on a career-best 50.6% shooting, remains sidelined, pushing more perimeter scoring responsibilities toward Immanuel Quickley and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter.

Despite the injuries, Toronto continues to thrive. The Raptors boast a top-six defense, allowing just 113.1 points per game, and remain a top-10 offense built around the surging two-way play of Scottie Barnes. Barnes is averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, showcasing an All-Star-level leap that has kept Toronto firmly in contention even without its full roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Line-Ups – Lakers vs Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers (15–5, 8–2 last 10)

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Gabe Vincent

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Deandre Ayton

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Raptors (15–7, eight-game home streak)

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Matchup notes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaves vs Quickley highlights two emerging high-usage guards carrying expanded playmaking roles.

LeBron vs Barnes pits a generational great against a rising star averaging a near 20/8/5 line.

Ayton vs Mamukelashvili presents a contrast between old-school interior play and Toronto’s five-out spacing approach without Poeltl.

Tonight’s clash showcases two teams outperforming expectations while adapting to major absences. The Lakers must recalibrate without Luka Doncic, leaning on Reaves and a rejuvenated LeBron James to sustain their top-tier offense. Toronto, missing Poeltl and Barrett, continues to thrive through defensive discipline and the two-way brilliance of Scottie Barnes. With both squads sitting second in their conferences, this matchup becomes more than a December game; it’s a midseason barometer of depth, resilience, and playoff-caliber adaptability.