Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 4) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors play hosts to the Los Angeles Lakers with an agenda. They’re hoping tonight is the game they end their streak of five losses to the Purple & Gold. The last time the Raptors won against the Lakers was in 2022. Luka Doncic didn’t make the trip to welcome his second child with his fiancee. So Austin Reaves carried the charge. After their seven-game winning streak was snapped in an embarrassing fashion, AR carried the team. The Lakers won 120-123 while LeBron James lost something big.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors player stats and box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – LeBron James #23 36 8 4-17 0-5 0-0 6 11 0 0 0 1 -1 Rui Hachimura #28 35 12 4-9 2-3 2-2 3 0 1 1 0 2 +4 Deandre Ayton #5 32 17 8-11 0-0 1-1 8 0 2 0 2 1 -1 Gabe Vincent #7 24 5 2-8 1-5 0-0 2 4 1 1 1 6 0 Austin Reaves #15 41 44 13-21 5-11 13-15 5 10 5 0 0 3 +6 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jake LaRavia #12 28 14 5-8 2-3 2-2 7 0 2 2 1 3 +1 Dalton Knecht #4 3 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -2 Adou Thiero #1 10 4 1-1 0-0 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 0 -2 Jaxson Hayes #11 16 4 2-5 0-0 0-0 4 0 0 0 3 0 +4 Nick Smith Jr. #20 14 12 4-7 2-3 2-3 2 0 0 2 0 0 +6 Maxi Kleber #14 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Jarred Vanderbilt #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Bronny James #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 123 44-88 (50%) 13-31 (42%) 22-26 (85%

) 38 26 11 7 7 17 –

Toronto Raptors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Brandon Ingram #3 36 20 10-23 0-6 0-0 7 7 3 0 1 1 -3 Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 37 13 4-13 3-9 2-3 8 5 2 2 1 1 -2 Scottie Barnes #4 36 23 8-16 2-5 5-6 11 9 2 1 3 1 +3 Immanuel Quickley #5 32 13 5-9 2-4 1-1 1 5 4 2 0 3 -11 Ja’Kobe Walter #14 25 17 6-10 3-6 2-3 3 2 0 1 0 1 -3 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jamison Battle #77 16 10 4-5 1-2 1-2 3 1 0 0 0 1 +5 Collin Murray-Boyles #12 16 12 5-7 2-2 0-0 2 3 2 1 1 4 -1 Jonathan Mogbo #2 5 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 1 0 0 1 1 -1 Jamal Shead #23 21 4 0-1 0-1 4-4 2 6 1 2 0 4 +1 Gradey Dick #1 16 8 2-4 2-2 2-2 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 Garrett Temple #17 DNP – – – – – – – – – – A.J. Lawson #0 DNP – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 120 44-89 (49%) 15-37 (41%

) 17-21 (81%

) 41 39 15 9 7 20 –

Lakers vs Raptors: Game summary and key moments

No one was sure how the game was going to go without Luka Doncic in the Lakers lineup. The Raptors and Lakers remain undefeated in NBA Cup play and strong contenders for the midseason title. The Raptors wanted to stop losing to the Lakers and the Lakers wanted to erase the memory of their embarrassing loss to the Suns.

The Lakers win came with an individual loss to LeBron James. With eight points tonight, his streak of consecutive 10+ point games ends with 1,297 games across 18 years. Austin Reaves tied the game with a floater and Bron had the last possession. He could’ve made a two and finished with 10 points at least. Instead, James passed the ball to Rui Hachimura who made the game-winning three.

Without Luka, it was another phenomenal game of Austin Reaves taking charge. He had a game-high 44 points, going 13-for-21 from the field and 5-for-11 from the arc, which was game-high too. Deandre Ayton scored 17 points and had eight rebounds. Jake LaRavia had 14.

On the Raptors end, Brandon Ingram had the opportunity to make the game-winning shot but came up short. He finished the game with 20 points. Scottie Barnes had a double-double 23 points and 11 rebounds. JaKobe Walter scored 17 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Immauel Quickley had 13 each, and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles contributed 12 points.

After the Phoenix defense left them ‘confused,’ the Lakers were still lacking in defensive rebounds, steals and blocks. They kept their turnovers down to 11 but it’s still too many.

The Lakers are now heading to Boston to take on their old nemesis tomorrow. The Raptors host the Hornets tomorrow.