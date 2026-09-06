Lakers Warned Against Chasing $90 Million NBA Champion for On-Paper Upgrade Amid Roster Questions

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a major decision to make before the 2026-27 season begins. After missing out on Jonathan Kuminga, the team remains in the market for a forward who can strengthen its starting lineup. Several familiar names have surfaced as possible options, including a former Purple and Gold champion.

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On paper, Kyle Kuzma brings experience, scoring ability and familiarity. He won the 2020 championship and knows the pressure that comes with playing in Los Angeles. He is also entering the final year of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, which could make his deal appealing. But analyst Jovan Buha believes the franchise needs to be careful.

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“And then pathway number three is where I would slot guys like De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Kuzma, and Grant Williams,” Buha said on his YouTube channel. “That is the go-get-the-name, go-get-the-pedigree guy, go-get, someone who on paper is an upgrade but who’s not really a starting-level player. So it is a version of pathway number one. I just think that pathway number one is P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., the guy who’s clearly a starter, the guy who would plug what the Lakers need. Path three is get a guy, get a name, but it’s not someone who’s really going to move the needle.

“If it’s between guys like De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Kuzma, or Grant Williams, and a Ziaire, Jake or a Vando, Adou. I would rather save the assets and bet on the Lakers’ current players. I don’t think they should be investing in players who are not starting-level guys.”

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Those quotes are particularly relevant to Kyle Kuzma because there is a legitimate reason his name continues to appear in Lakers trade discussions.



NBA analyst Jake Weinbach recently highlighted Kuzma alongside Washington and Jones Jr. as possible targets. “If the Lakers continue to pursue a starting-level forward after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga, notable trade targets could include PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., or Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers are still above the roster limit with 16 players currently under contract,” Weinbach wrote.

So Buha stated P.J. Washington or Derrick Jones Jr. would provide a more obvious positional solution. Kyle Kuzma lacks those traits. He previously signed a 4-year, $90 million contract with the Washington Wizards, and this season will be the final year of the contract. It would carry a cap hit of $20.4 million. Financially, the move makes sense, but the fit surrounding Luka Doncic remains a concern.

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Kyle Kuzma’s recent numbers do not suggest a player who would automatically transform the Lakers roster. The 31-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for Milwaukee last season. He shot 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range. But there is more to his stats that raise some flags.

Kyle Kuzma played 26.2 minutes per game across 69 appearances for the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged just 0.67 steals and 0.41 blocks, numbers that point to his limited defensive impact.



He did knock down 34.7% of his three-point attempts, making 1.2 threes on 3.46 attempts per game. That is respectable for a forward, but it also shows why the former Lakers star is more of a streaky shooter than a high-volume floor spacer.

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That could matter in J.J. Redick’s system. With Luka Doncic serving as the Lakers’ primary offensive engine, Los Angeles needs role players who can space the floor, move without the ball, and defend on the other end.



Kyle Kuzma can provide scoring, but his inconsistent three-point shooting and limited defensive impact could make him an awkward fit.

If Kyle Kuzma costs significant draft capital or a useful young player, the Los Angeles Lakers would need to believe he can become a legitimate starter rather than simply a rotation piece.



The Milwaukee Bucks have a championship résumé and a connection to the Purple and Gold franchise, but neither guarantees that he is the right player for the current system.