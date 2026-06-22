Lakers Warned Over Luka Doncic Risk as Crucial Offseason Decisions Loom: Insider

In the summer of 2025, fresh off his first few months as a Laker, Luka Doncic agreed to terms on a three-year, $165 million extension that secured his short-term future in Los Angeles. A year later, with the Lakers eliminated and the roster’s championship window looking narrower than expected, that same extension is now the source of genuine anxiety inside the organization.

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The Athletic’s Dan Woike gave his take:

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“Do the Lakers care about Luka’s upcoming free agency offseason?” Woike wrote. “Do they just think every star will resign with them just because they’re the ‘Lakers,’ while they do marginal moves every offseason? If they don’t, they need to be.”

Doncic’s deal includes a $57.7 million player option for 2028-29. And as Woike wrote, he could become a free agent in just two years. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic’s biggest priority in the summer of ’28 will be securing a supermax contract worth $417 million, which is roughly $83 million a year, a number that puts every other team in the league on notice as a realistic suitor regardless of what Los Angeles does between now and then.

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“Doncic is in the prime of his career and was traded away from a roster built to his specifications to compete for NBA titles,” he wrote. “And if the Lakers can’t provide that, maybe he looks elsewhere, if anybody should understand that this is business, it’s Doncic.”

The trade that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles was one of the most shocking in sports history, taking him away from a Dallas team he’d led to the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic already knows what it feels like to be moved when an organization’s plan and his own ambitions no longer align.

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Woike added, “He’s under contract with the Lakers for two more seasons with a player option in the third. Before the 2028 season, he’s eligible for a mega contract that could be worth more than $417 million. That’s a lot of money to walk away from, but I think there’s an actual threat that he could have a wandering eye if the Lakers can’t deliver on the plans they presented last summer.”

In his first two stints with Los Angeles, Doncic has shown solid progress, but the Lakers are still below the Thunder and Spurs, who dominated with deeper, more complete rosters while the Lakers leaned heavily on aging stars to carry the load.

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The Lakers are currently prioritizing the returns of Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes as they try to build out a roster around Doncic – modest, sensible moves, but not the kind of swing that obviously closes the gap to the conference’s best teams.

Doncic’s Own Standard Makes the Stakes Clear

Doncic isn’t hiding what he expects from his own seasons, let alone the franchise around him. “I won’t hide it, if you don’t win the title, it’s a bad season,” he said, reflecting on a year disrupted by injuries despite periods where the Lakers were on a streak.

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Imago Credits: NBA.com

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries, myself included, after we played some great basketball in March. It’s going to be a long time before next season. I hope it’s better for us.” That standard, anything short of a championship qualifies as a disappointment.

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The Lakers’ roster-building posture has already shifted once because of Doncic’s commitment. Woike previously reported that the team became more willing to take on contracts extending beyond a single season, specifically because of the multi-year extension Doncic signed.

Woike’s closing point was the one that should worry Los Angeles most:

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“How the Lakers handle this summer, how their decisions play out, how they’re reacted to by Doncic could have ripples for years inside the organization and around the league. The Lakers don’t have to solve all their roster issues in one transaction period, but they have to start finding the answers.”

With two more guaranteed seasons before Doncic can test the market, the Lakers have time. However, they no longer have the luxury of treating that time as unlimited.