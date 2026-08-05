Lakers Yet to Act on Luka Doncic’s Strong Interest as Insider Shares Worrying PJ Washington Update

The LA Lakers have had a busy offseason. The reported plan was to retain Austin Reaves, sort out LeBron James’ future, and get the ‘A-List’ center Luka Doncic needed. The need to make the purple and gold more competitive led fans to ask for a player their new cornerstone is fully aware of. But according to reports, it’s not exactly going as planned.

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Jake Fischer of The Stein Line shared the latest on the behind-the-scenes pursuit of PJ Washington.

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“I haven’t heard that the Lakers are making any pursuit of P.J. Washington,” Fischer said. “His name just gets brought up by Lakers fans and by Mavericks fans with that trade mechanism, but nothing I’ve actually heard behind the scenes.”

That doesn’t mean the interest isn’t real on Doncic’s end. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported that Los Angeles has a genuine need for a player like Washington.

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“The Lakers’ interest in PJ Washington of the Mavericks is a good example,” Deveney wrote for Heavy Sports. “LA has a need for Washington, who was a teammate of Luka Doncic during the Mavericks’ 2024 run to the NBA Finals. And Doncic, we’re told, would be in favor of a Washington reunion.”

Marc Jacobs of Lakers Film Studio agreed, saying that the Lakers and Mavericks have held “advanced discussions” involving Washington, although nothing is imminent.

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During Dallas’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, Washington emerged as one of Doncic’s most reliable frontcourt partners. He provided floor spacing, versatile defense, and was able to guard multiple positions.

Washington signed a four-year, $88.7 million extension last September, per Spotrac, that carries a $19.8 million cap hit this season and rises in the years after. A number that has reportedly given the Lakers’ front office worry given their tight position near the first apron.

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Deveney noted that the fully guaranteed money owed to Washington over the next four years hasn’t been appealing enough for Los Angeles to make a real move, even with Doncic reportedly okay with the move.

Dallas may be motivated to move him. With Cooper Flagg now the franchise cornerstone and a crowded frontcourt, Washington’s minutes could reduce even as his salary climbs. One SI report noted Washington “probably has the most trade value of any of the players the Mavericks would be willing to part ways with.”

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Where the Lakers’ Actual Roster Building Stands

Washington’s rumor is reportedly speculation rather than substance, as the Lakers’ real offseason attention has been elsewhere. Fischer pointed to their continued interest in free agent Jonathan Kuminga, even after LA added wing depth by signing Matisse Thybulle, though talks with Kuminga’s camp have reportedly stalled for now.

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Four-time champion Klay Thompson has been mentioned as a more plausible trade or buyout target given his expiring $18 million deal and known interest from the Lakers. His father, Mychal Thompson, gave little in a conversation with ESPN LA Radio.

Marc Stein has separately said that Washington is not off-limits: “If you want to discuss a Daniel Gafford trade or a Klay Thompson trade… and in mid-June, I was told with P.J. Washington as well, I have to believe they will field all that interest.” The Lakers just have to push hard.

A trade idea has the Mavs sending Washington and getting Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and a 2032 pick swap.