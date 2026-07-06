“Loudest Mouth, Dumbest Agent”: Lakers’ Pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga Raises Concerns Over 23-Year-Old Star and His Camp

Jonathan Kuminga’s name has once again surfaced in the Lakers’ offseason plans. On paper, the fit makes sense. The LA side needs a young, athletic wing who can defend. But one discussion surrounding the 23-year-old suggests the biggest question isn’t about his talent but about everything that comes with him. And that concern extends well beyond the court.

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“Given the way his contract situation has continually not gone in the direction that he hoped for, I just have concerns about that, particularly for a young player who also, based on the interviews I’ve heard, has the loudest mouth, dumbest agent maybe in the association,” Andy Kamenetzky, an NBA analyst, said while discussing Kuminga’s fit with the Lakers on the Locked on Lakers podcast.

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It came from a place questioning whether pursuing Kuminga would be worth the risk. For Kamenetzky, the issue starts with Kuminga entering another contract year. Agreeing, Andy’s co-host, Brian Kamenetsky, also had some thoughts.

“I worry about role too. Like, is he going to be somebody? You talked about playing for your contract. Are you going to be okay in your role? Whatever that role might be.”

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Andy acknowledged that every player has the right to maximize his earnings. His concern was whether the situation could push Kuminga to play for his next payday rather than fully embrace the role the Lakers asked him to fill. Brian doubled down, asking if Kuminga would remain comfortable being a complementary piece behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Ever since The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported the Lakers’ interest in him, JK’s fit with the team has swirled in the NBA discourse. These concerns didn’t emerge out of thin air.

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Imago Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dunks against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Much of the attention has centered on Jonathan Kuminga’s longtime agent, Aaron Turner. The agent’s handling of the former Warriors’ contract negotiations drew criticism around the league. Turner launched a media campaign, appearing on platforms, discussing contract figures, and demanding larger offensive roles. He once even engaged in a verbal altercation with a senior reporter. It frustrated the Dubs, and even Stephen Curry eventually addressed the growing noise.

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He said, “I only listen to my teammate. I don’t listen to agents or anybody speaking on behalf.”

That approach did end up in the drain.

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The Warriors’ GM Mike Dunleavy closed a short two-year, $48.5 million agreement and traded him out in the same season. It ended the five-season-long run with the team.

The Atlanta Hawks’ latest decision has only intensified those concerns.

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After acquiring Kuminga, the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency once again. For a player still only 23-years-old and coming off flashes of promise, including an encouraging postseason performance, the decision raises fresh questions about how teams evaluate the overall package.

None of it changes Kuminga’s ability.

Coming off a season averaging 12.2 ppg in 23.1 minutes per game across two teams, his athleticism, defensive versatility, and scoring potential remain attractive to the Lakers. But as the LA side weighs whether to pursue him, the conversation no longer revolves solely around what happens on the court. It also includes whether the contract drama and public negotiating tactics that followed him out of the Warriors are concerns worth inheriting alongside one of the league’s most intriguing young wings.