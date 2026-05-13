“Love You”: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies Teammates Mourn Brandon Clarke With Emotional Messages

The whole of the NBA community was engrossed in the NBA playoffs until Monday. It reminded everyone how precious life can be, and that every second counts. Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke unexpectedly lost his life at just 29. The authorities found him dead at his home in Los Angeles. The seven-year league veteran was among the most respected and loved personalities in the locker room.

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Immediate tributes poured in. The Grizzlies released a statement sharing their sorrow over Clarke’s loss. But it must have shattered his teammates. Ja Morant is usually criticised for being careless. But he loved Clarke like a brother, ever since they won the Summer League together back in 2019. They’ve also only known Memphis, building a culture that resulted in consecutive two-seed finishes.

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“This hurt BC love you broski. Gone way too soon,” Morant wrote on his Instagram stories.

Clarke was much more than just a teammate. At the Grizzlies’ peak, when they were dancing before games and playing charismatic basketball, Brandon Clarke’s impact was indelible. He didn’t speak a lot, but he was the locker room’s glue. Clarke kept smiling, ensuring everyone around is doing well, even when he himself wasn’t.

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Over the past three seasons, injuries limited the Memphis forward to just 72 games. However, his young teammate, Jaylen Wells, could also go to him and expect help. Clarke was willing to be anything the team needed, even if it was to manage the locker room with his radiant energy.

“Everything he’s went through in the time I’ve been in Memphis, he still came with a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room, truly an inspiring person. Memphis won’t be the same without you. RIP BC,” Wells wrote.

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Brandon Clarke’s persona and welcoming nature stuck with everybody. He wasn’t meant for Memphis, initially drafted 21 overall and later traded to the Grizzlies. But Clarke made the city and the team his own. “RIP brother, you will be missed. Gone too soon,” Scottie Pippen Jr. shared on his Instagram stories.

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When playing, Clarke filled in the spaces. His dynamic with Ja Morant was particularly successful. They had this unique connection on the court. Morant knew when to time the pass, while Clarke knew never to take his eyes off the ball. They connected on countless lobs and achieved great team success.

Brandon Clarke was one of the pillars of the team, from a leadership role to on the court, setting a high benchmark for the Grizzlies. He and Dillon Brooks would rough up the ball handler and play with physicality. With Clarke consistently playing, Memphis never had a downfall. It was the moment he went away, over these past three years, that the chains broke loose.

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Imago Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Some relationships were affected. Dillon Brooks didn’t like Memphis after the franchise made him the scapegoat in 2023. But even after leaving and joining forces with the Suns, Brooks said something illuminating about the Grizzlies’ former core. “I feel like if we stayed together for two more years, that core group, we’re right in the same place as OKC, in my humbling mind,” said the Suns forward.

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Brandon Clarke was a prolific contributor to Brooks’ expectations. The now Phoenix forward also dedicated a tribute to his former teammate. “Rest in peace, my brother… love you. You will always be remembered,” Brooks wrote on Instagram.

When Memphis had its two years of competing in the West, Clarke was phenomenal. The inside forward averaged over 10+ per game off the bench in his first five seasons with Memphis. His best year was in 2023, when Brandon Clarke put up a solid 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in barely 20 minutes per game.

Clarke was the model representation of what a teammate should be. Despite tearing his ACL and going through personal challenges, he never wavered from those in the locker room. That’s the trait that earned him respect and a genuine sense of admiration around the franchise he dedicated his career to.

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The community was looking forward to seeing Brandon Clarke unleash the unsteady Grizzlies once again. It’s a tragedy to see such a talented and loved man lose his life this early. Clarke, in his short time, had a huge impact on a franchise that seemed to lack any excitement and promise. He’ll be remembered for being the constant burst of energy and tenacity, perfectly representing Memphis’ Grit and Grind culture.