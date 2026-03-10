Lu Dort, Daigneault Issue Apology Over Nikola Jokic Flagrant Foul in Nuggets-Thunder

It almost looked like there was a new feud brewing in the NBA. But Lu Dort wants no part in that. For the second time this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets matchup took a tense turn between Nikola Jokic and Lu Dort. But in the aftermath of their rematch, things took a somber turn. In the wake of the Thunder’s historic March 9 victory, both Lu Dort and head coach Mark Daigneault have issued formal apologies for a Flagrant 1 foul that has sparked league-wide debate over player safety and sportsmanship.

Dort, known as one of the NBA’s most tenacious point-of-attack defenders, was adamant that the strike to Jokic’s face was an unintended byproduct of his high-intensity playing style. “Just lost in the competition,” Dort told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon after the game. “But shook his hand, [said] ‘great game’ and I apologized that that happened.”

Addressing the officials’ decision to upgrade the play, Dort maintained his innocence regarding intent. “I didn’t mean to hit him in the face… But when I go over screens and stuff like that, my arms are just everywhere, and then unfortunately I just hit him in the face… I didn’t think it was a flagrant 1. Unnecessary means I did [it] on purpose, which I didn’t.”

In the Nuggets-Thunder matchup 10 days ago, OKC head coach, Mark Daigneault downplayed Dort’s foul and further complicated the drama. Daigneault took the podium on Tuesday to walk back those comments, expressing regret for his defensive stance. “Lu acknowledged the play was unnecessary,” Daigneault said on Monday night. “I don’t think my [postgame] comments, if I’m being honest, helped. The timing of them was insensitive. I was in the mode of protecting my team. I’ve acknowledged that. We’re ready to move forward.”

What was poised to be a brewing rivalry quickly ended with Nikola Jokic’s plain response after tonight’s game. When asked if he felt Dort’s flagrant 1 crossed a line, The Joker had an all-encompassing, “No” in response.

Just like that, the offcourt drama died down and shifted back to basketball, stirring scenarios of what a playoff series between these two teams could look like. It’s definitely not how people predicted things going after February 27.

Nuggets-Thunder flip the rivalry script

The Nuggets and Thunder’s last match saw Lu Dort trip Nikola Jokic. That turned scary immediately as Jokic looked menacing trying to confront Dort. The entire Nuggets bench had to hold him back while Lu stepped far away from the confrontation. He was assessed for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection,

After that game, he remained apologetic stating, “That’s a physical game and there’s limits to it. And I went over the limit.” His offcourt remorse may contradict the foul-heavy style he’s famous for but it did little to diffuse the tension.

Mark Daigneault called out officials for only ejecting Dort and not Jokic. Even the announcers picked on Jokic. And the 3x MVP himself called the foul, “unnecessary.” A day later, David Adelman called out the OKC staff.

So when both teams were facing off against each other on March 9, sparks were expected to fly. The physicality of the matchup was predictable. It was almost deja vu when Dort got a backhand on Jokic’s face. Dort was assessed for a flagrant 1 this time.

What no one expected was the grace shown by the players and coaches after the game. Dort and Daigneault apologized, Jokic and Dort shook it off, Jokic dismissed the whole reason, and Adelman actually credited Dort for enabling the Nuggets’ comeback.

Apaprently the Nuggets were fueled by the foul to close the seven-point deficit. A combined four-point play by Jokic and Jamal Murray tied the game. It fell on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hit the game-winning three that closed the game with a 129-126 win for the Thunder.

While OKC camp’s retractions have ensured there’s no hard feelings, tonight proved it takes very little to trigger the rivalry between the two teams. With the playoffs looming, this buildup ensures that their next meeting will be the most anticipated ticket in the league.