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What Is Luguentz Dort’s Net Worth in 2026? OKC Thunder Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

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Meenu Tomy

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Apr 27, 2026 | 1:20 AM EDT

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What Is Luguentz Dort’s Net Worth in 2026? OKC Thunder Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

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Apr 27, 2026 | 1:20 AM EDT

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Luguentz Dort didn’t follow the usual NBA script, and that’s exactly his edge. Undrafted in 2019, he turned doubt into fuel, grinding his way into the Oklahoma City Thunder rotation through sheer defense and effort. Today, he’s not just a role player, but a cornerstone of one of the league’s toughest defensive units, earning respect the hard way.

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What is Luguentz Dort’s Net Worth?

Luguentz Dort’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $25 million. Most of that comes directly from NBA salary earnings and performance bonuses. His five-year Oklahoma deal forms the backbone of his growing financial portfolio. Endorsements, especially with Adidas, add a smaller but steadily rising income stream. He’s not among the league’s richest players, yet his trajectory looks strong.

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His recognition as an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection in 2025, along with winning the NBA Finals that same year, has significantly raised his profile and marketability.

Luguentz Dort’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Luguentz Dort currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder under a long-term contract. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal back in 2022. The contract includes roughly $64.7 million in guaranteed compensation at signing, providing financial stability. His average annual salary sits around $16.5 million across the deal.

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Here’s a simplified breakdown of his yearly earnings:

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

YearSalary Bonuses
2022-23$15,277,778Up to $1M incentives
2023-24$15,277,778Partial incentives earned
2024-25$16,500,000Defensive awards incentives
2025-26$17,722,222Performance-based bonuses
2026-27$17,722,222Club option year

His 2025–26 salary alone exceeds $17.7 million, fully guaranteed. Incentives are mainly tied to All-Defensive selections and Defensive Player recognition awards. The final season includes a team option, giving Oklahoma City flexibility later.

Luguentz Dort’s Career Earnings

Dort has earned over $50 million from NBA salaries so far. That figure excludes endorsements, untriggered bonuses, and future guaranteed contract payments. Starting from a two-way contract, his financial rise has been remarkable. Each season added steady increases, reflecting his importance within Oklahoma City’s core.

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A Look at Luguentz Dort’s College and Professional Career

Dort’s journey began at Arizona State, where he played one season. He averaged around sixteen points, showcasing strength, defense, and downhill scoring ability. Despite solid numbers, he went undrafted during the 2019 NBA Draft night. That moment stung, but it shaped everything that followed afterward.

He signed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City shortly after draft night. Early opportunities arose from injuries, and Dort grabbed them immediately. His defense stood out, especially during the 2020 playoff series in Orlando. Guarding elite scorers like James Harden quickly earned him league-wide recognition.

From there, he evolved into a full-time starter and defensive anchor. His scoring improved, even touching seventeen points per game during rebuilding seasons. As Oklahoma City shifted toward contention, Dort adjusted into a balanced two-way role. Today, he’s considered one of the league’s most reliable perimeter defenders.

Luguentz Dort’s Brand Endorsements

Dort’s biggest endorsement deal is with Adidas, officially signed in recent years. He’s been associated with the brand since his early basketball development days. In 2024, he received a player-exclusive Adidas Harden Vol. 9 sneaker edition. That shoe honored a youth program from his hometown in Québec.

He also featured in Adidas Z.N.E. sportswear campaigns, blending lifestyle and performance fashion. While not yet a signature athlete, his market presence continues to grow steadily. Compared with those of bigger stars, his endorsement portfolio remains modest but promising.

Dort’s story isn’t polished or predictable; it’s gritty, earned, and real. Undrafted beginnings turned into defensive dominance and a multi-million dollar NBA contract. His financial growth mirrors his on-court rise: steady, tough, and quietly impressive. With Oklahoma City contending, his value could climb even higher soon.

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Meenu Tomy

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Meenu Tomy is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports. She discovered her love for sports at a very young age. At first her interests were limited to Football, F1 and Tennis, but gradually grew towards basketball when she started following Stephen Curry's journey.

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Daniel D'Cruz

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