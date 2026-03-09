Luka Doncic Admits Copying From Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart as Lakers Inch Closer to Important Goal

The Lakers have recorded back-to-back wins again. The team parried some of the criticism about being unable to beat competitive teams after dismantling the Knicks at home. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 60 with LeBron James still missing games. But neither team could convincingly score tonight. The Lakers weren’t even at their physical best, thanks to a demanding schedule. JJ Redick emphasised on effort before the game.

The Lakers delivered a clinic. Particularly, their defensive effort was immaculate. The players put themselves on the line to draw charges, including Luka Doncic. “JJ mentioned it you know before the season you know, I think we’re number one in charges, which is pretty awesome. Uh so just trying to copy Marcus and AR,” the six-time All-Star said about setting himself to draw charges.

The Lakers haven’t just been doing that one thing successfully. Over their current stretch, there’s a definite enhancement in their defensive principles. Tonight, they limited the Knicks to making just eight threes. The Knicks have lost all but one game when making fewer than 10 threes. The Lakers also restricted the Knicks’ physicality, allowing just nine second-chance points.

Imago Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s a rare sight to see the Lakers shutting down a flourishing offense. But they managed to do exactly that. The Knicks may have suffered from some breakdown in their system recently. Yet, limiting them to one of their worst offensive performance spoke volumes about the Lakers’ defensive effort. They didn’t give away anything easy.

“I think we just talk about it during the season, you know, a lot that we definitely, you know, need to be a better defensive team. Uh, and I think we’re showing you that we can do it. You know, we’re tiring ourselves. So we got to keep doing that,” said Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic may have put himself in trouble

This was a game to remember for the Lakers. Going up against an elite team, their effort as a team really changed the momentum. It really seems like the Purple and Gold could experience a turnaround with the way they are flowing. However, they might also have to keep Luka Doncic under control. His behavior might get him in deep trouble.

This isn’t in reference to criticism around his on-court demeanor. After a no-call on a charge against the Knicks, Doncic took another route against the officials. He took a direct jab, making what looked like money signals. He’s previously been fined for the same two years back. Likewise, Adam Silver isn’t going to let this go.

Additionally, Doncic should consider himself thankful that none of the referees caught his gesture. Just a few nights ago, the Slovenian picked up his 15 technical foul of the season against the Indiana Pacers. One more misdemeanor on the floor and Luka Doncic will be automatically suspended for one game.

Controlling himself for the remainder of the regular season is unlikely. But the Lakers have something good going on right now. They are starting to figure out each other’s strengths, and players are buying in. The last thing they need is their cornerstone to be chained on the sidelines due to a controllable suspension. Do you think Doncic will be able to hold himself? Let us know your views in the comments below.