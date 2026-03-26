Luka Doncic Admits He “Didn’t See” Caitlin Clark’s Photography Stint but Gives Indiana Star Her Flowers

WNBA sensation spun a few heads during the Lakers-Pacers game tonight. She was still repping Indiana, but this time as an official member of the photography crew. Clark captured some key moments during the game. But despite her electrifying allure, Luka Doncic didn’t quite spot Clark while putting on another virtuoso display.

“Oh yeah, I’m sorry I didn’t see her taking a picture,” Luka Doncic told reporters.

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It’s understandable why Doncic didn’t take notice. The Indiana Fever star was in full uniform during the game. Clark wore the photographer’s jacket, a Pacers t-shirt, and didn’t shy away from finding the angles she desired. She looked every bit like the credentialed photographer. Luka Doncic had no reason to pay attention.

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However, he’s also one of the many NBA stars who is a fan of the transcendent WNBA superstar. The six-time All-Star praised her game and made a promise to reciprocate Caitlin Clark’s appearance at the game tonight.

Imago Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

“I’m a big fan for sure. For sure. You know I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. So, for sure got to go in one game to see her,” he told reporters after the game.

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Luka Doncic will have a chance. It was 17 months ago that the WNBA players opted out of their CBA deal. From there on, the players and the WNBA appeared to be at odds with the structure of the new deal. But finally, they found a common ground last week, 51 days before the start of the new season.

As part of the agreement, Caitlin Clark could be one of the first players to sign a $1 million contract with the Fever. She’s must-see TV, and the Fever will hope she can continue her exceptional play from last season. Several NBA players, mainly Tyrese Haliburton, have frequently gone to watch Clark play. Luka Doncic could be next.

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Luka Doncic drops another 40-piece to thwart the Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to get back to winning ways after losing to the Detroit Pistons. It was not a surprise that Luka Doncic couldn’t notice Caitlin Clark in the crowds. He was too busy putting on another masterclass of a performance to guide the Purple and Gold to a 130-137 win in Indiana.

Doncic dropped 43 points, making 15 of his 30 shots from the field. He became the first player since Michael Jordan to average 40 points on the road during a six-game span. The Lakers star continues to strengthen his case for the MVP, with the race growing tighter as the regular season approaches its climax.

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But it wasn’t a solo effort. The Lakers had three different 20-point scorers, including Jaxson Hayes, who filled in for an injured Deandre Ayton. LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for 48 points and 17 assists between them. The Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard nearly led a fightback in the fourth quarter, with six assists. He finished the game with a career-high 19 assists.

The Lakers managed to strengthen their position as the third seed in the West. Furthermore, they won without some of their key figures missing. That’s the kind of momentum the team needed with the playoffs around the corner. But the bigger question is how much better can Luka Doncic be compared to what he’s already doing?