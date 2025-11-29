Luka Doncic and LeBron James Give Dwyane Wade Miami Flashback With Viral Ally-Oop

You say alley-oop, and Miami Heat fans immediately think Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Their years in Miami were basically a living highlight reel. Take that game against the Lakers: LeBron snatched a deflected Nick Young pass off Chris Bosh, pushed the break, and charged down the court looking for a bucket. With a three-on-one advantage, Wade threw a no-look pass over his head, perfectly timed for James to finish the alley-oop with signature flair.

But this time, LeBron had a new alley-oop partner: Luka Doncic. As LA hosted Dallas at Crypto.com Arena, just a minute into the first quarter, Dončić threw the ball, LeBron soared, and slammed it home. WNBA legend and now commentator Candace Parker couldn’t help but notice: “That looked a little D-Wade-ish, coming off the screen.” The play alone was enough to flood memories of Dwyane Wade, sitting beside her, reliving those Miami Heat glory days.

LeBron James, back after missing the first 14 games with a pesky sciatica problem, wasted no time making an impact. In just his first six minutes, he had two points and three assists, and it wasn’t long before he and Luka Doncic put on a show. It was a reminder that even in a Lakers lineup built around Luka, there’s always room for a little LeBron magic.

Many had wondered how LeBron would fit into the already fluid chemistry between Luka and Austin Reaves. But Lebron had been clear: “All I care about is winning. I’ve done everything in my career, including winning. I want to continue that, so I will very easily fit myself right in at whatever capacity the team needs me to be in.”

No ego, no drama, just basketball, and plenty of highlight-reel alley-oops. Fans worried that Luka’s minutes or touches would take a hit, but tonight’s performance quickly erased those doubts.

Looking back, it’s clear the magic isn’t new. Last March, in a game against the Grizzlies, James, Doncic, and Reaves lit up the scoreboard together. James dropped 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals, and a block. Reaves led with 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, while Doncic added 29 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and two steals.

That night, the trio made NBA history: they became the first ever to all record 25+ points, five+ rebounds, five+ assists, and two+ made 3-pointers in the same game.

Luka, already a cornerstone of the team, made his ambitions clear: “Kobe brought so many championships here. LeBron brought a championship here. I want to be the next one to do that for sure…” And with a fresh $165 million, three-year extension keeping him in purple and gold through 2028–29.

That dunk gave Laker Nation one more reason to celebrate, even as they soaked in the nostalgia of Anthony Davis stepping onto the court for the first time against his former team. Many had been expecting a revenge showdown, and Luka certainly delivered, proving the hype wasn’t misplaced.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James’ high-flying chemistry

Fans of the “Banana Boat” era know just how many highlight-reel alley-oops Dwyane Wade and LeBron James racked up during their time in Miami. Over four seasons together, they reached the NBA Finals four times, capturing two championships, and this sort of on-court magic was exactly why they became one of the league’s most feared duos.

In that unforgettable game against the Lakers, with 2:40 left in the first half, LeBron grabbed a tipped rebound and fed Wade, who danced past defenders and flipped a no-look pass back to LeBron for a stunning finish.

Talking about their aerial chemistry, Wade explained the secret behind those spectacular dunks: “No one’s going up there where he’s [LBJ] at. I can throw the worst lob in the world, and he’s catching it.” He continued, “If you want the best dunk, throw it a little bad. I’m like a quarterback, I’ve got the greatest receiver in the world. Throw it up to him, he’ll get it, don’t overthink it.”

James described their rapport in 2014 as “At an all-time high right now, honestly,” attributing it to a natural connection built over time.

Even after parting ways, James pushed for Wade’s 2017 Cavaliers signing and called potential final games bittersweet, underscoring enduring respect. Wade echoed this, likening it to “peanut butter and jelly,” while James valued their off-court friendship amid competition. This chemistry-defined heat highlights like alley-oops and remains a benchmark for NBA duos.



Among their many alley-oops, one remains iconic: the 90-foot lob from Wade at one end to LeBron at the other in 2011. In that first quarter alone, Wade was relentless, racking up layups and points in the paint, while LeBron soared to finish the lob in spectacular fashion. That single play encapsulated everything about their partnership and friendship.