Luka Doncic Angrily Confronts Teammates After Broadcaster Throws Accusations at Slovenia Star

Luka Doncic’s frustration boiled over during Slovenia’s ongoing EuroBasket clash with Italy after his teammates allowed the visitors to stage a comeback. The star guard, visibly angry, confronted his teammates on the bench following a timeout as commentators questioned the team’s effort. “What do you think you were looking for? Well, the one thing they’re doing is they’re making it hard for Luka on the perimeter. They’re really pressuring him, and Luka’s not working hard without the ball. He just holds space and stands to give his teammates space to play,” one broadcaster remarked.

Despite Doncic’s heroic 35-point effort on 59% shooting, Italy cut deep into Slovenia’s lead, prompting Luka’s ire. He appeared to call out his teammates for lack of movement and effort off the ball. Slovenia currently holds a slim advantage, but Luka’s visible displeasure sends a stern message that he expects more from the team as they fight for a crucial EuroBasket victory.

