Luka Doncic Appeals For NBA Referee Protection As Eyewitnesses Confirm Injury Worry vs. Timberwolves

Tonight, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly physical matchup. Doncic was clearly set to play against elite defensive talent like Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards. Still, some of the physicality drew concern from onlookers, raising questions about how the NBA protects its superstars during high-stakes showdowns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the game, Doncic was spotted talking to an official. Insider Mark Medina reported, “Luka Doncic showing an official all the scratch marks on his left arm.” The presence of the marks all over his arms showcased just how much the Timberwolves players had challenged him physically. It raised concerns about the impact of such physicality on a player like Doncic.

Later, eyewitnesses also reported Doncic holding and pulling on his left thumb, clearly in some pain. While he remained on the court, these gestures showed just how hard the defense had pushed him. It becomes clear once you take a look at Luka’s free throws: with 5:51 left in the third quarter, Doncic already has 14 attempted charity stripe shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The increased scrutiny of Luka is nothing new. Back in January 2020, then Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle defended Doncic, telling reporters, “They’re beating the s— out of him… He’s handling it well, but teams are taking liberties on him… Trying to knock him down, beat him up, stuff like that. It’s not good. It’s not good. He’s handling it very well, but it’s happening every game.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back then, Luka Doncic was reserved in his sentiments: “It’s true… But you know, it’s just basketball. It’s a physical game. If the refs see it, they’re going to call it. If they don’t see it, they’re not going to call it. But I’ve just got to keep going. Just keep going.” Doncic also highlighted that the referees, just like anyone else, make mistakes and are human, and that he should realize that sometimes they don’t see the foul.

While that’s that, let’s jump back to how Doncic performed in the season opener.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jonathan Kuminga’s defensive impact highlights Lakers’ challenges

In their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Luka Dončić was guarded by forward Jonathan Kuminga, and though Dončić recorded 43 points, Kuminga’s impact on the defensive end was clear. Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry praised his impact, saying, “I know Luka got his numbers, but he [Kuminga] took the challenge trying to make him work for everything, and it’s great to have a point of attack defender like that, that can again take the challenge. He’s going to continue to get better at that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Curry also emphasized Kuminga‘s contribution beyond the statistics, saying, “50/50 balls, decisive plays. Especially in the second half when we started to get the ball moving. If he didn’t have anything, he got off it. Ball came back to him in the corner, he hit some big threes, got to the lane, and the offensive rebound was huge.” With the league finally adjusting to Doncic, he can expect heavy resistance from defenses, who are likely to put lengthy, defensive-minded wings on him to match his size and speed.

Looking forward, the Lakers hope to maintain the offensive performance they showed today against the Timberwolves against the Sacramento Kings, who they play on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. If Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton can replicate their offensive performance alongside Doncic’s brilliance, the Lakers can get to an early start to a successful 2025-26 campaign.