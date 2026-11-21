Apart from Luka Doncic, the Lakers have enough assets to sustain themselves, especially with a dynamic second unit. And finding reliable contributors has been the Lakers’ success story this season. However, within that, there’s a drawback. A crowded backcourt and several established players struggling to find minutes. Despite that, a 21-year-old rookie is beginning to make his case.

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Now, Doncic has publicly backed the rookie for a bigger role. It’s Cameron Carr.

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Carr’s rare opportunity came during the Lakers’ narrow 106-104 NBA Cup victory over the Sacramento Kings last night. The rookie played 12 minutes, finishing with five points, one rebound and a steal while providing valuable defensive energy during a closely contested finish.

His contribution was particularly encouraging given how recently he had been struggling to establish himself in the NBA rotation.

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“He was really good. He’s not afraid out there, his energy is really good,” Luka Doncic said at the post-game presser. “And I think he’s an amazing player. So you should expect more minutes like this. And we’re going to need this from him,”

The endorsement carries additional significance because the Slovenian had already played a role in Carr’s early NBA milestones.

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During the Lakers’ game against Atlanta, Luka Doncic assisted on the rookie’s first NBA basket, a transition dunk, before securing the game ball for him after the final buzzer. That moment offered an early glimpse of the relationship developing between the franchise cornerstone and its young prospect.

Carr’s rise is also drawing recognition from other players in the locker room.

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Quentin Grimes, the recent hero from the Hornets game, explained why the rookie’s performance against Sacramento could prove important.

“It was huge. As a rookie, you’ve got to go out there and earn minutes. Everybody has to do that at one point in their career. He got in there, hit a big three, hit a tough layup, and had a couple good closeouts and defensive stops,” Grimes said.

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“That’s kind of the things that earns trust from a coach, where they throw you out there even more later on in the season for sure.”

Carr’s development becomes particularly interesting when viewed against the Lakers’ current rotation decisions.

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JJ Redick has increasingly relied on a nine-man group, prioritizing players who can contribute defensively without disrupting the team’s offensive structure. That approach has pushed several healthy reserves out of the rotation.

Kevon Looney has accumulated 10 DNPs in 17 games, while Jarred Vanderbilt has also struggled to secure consistent playing time. Jaden Hardy and Bronny James have similarly fallen out of the regular rotation, with the latter playing just 19 total minutes amid ten DNPs. He was assigned to the G League on Nov. 5 and was among the Lakers’ DNPs again against Sacramento.

Their situations underline the competition Carr faces. But also explain why his recent appearances matter.

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The Lakers selected Carr with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after trading up with the New York Knicks. Having played college basketball at Tennessee and Baylor, the young guard entered a considerably more competitive environment than some of his fellow rookies.

Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg, for instance, has already secured a substantial role, while Carr has had to work his way through limited NBA opportunities and G League assignments.

There is also a recent cautionary example within the Lakers organization.

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Dalton Knecht, once viewed as a promising young scoring option, eventually lost his place in the rotation. Eventually, the Lakers moved on from him. Carr’s ability to contribute through closeouts, defensive stops, and timely scoring could help him avoid a similar predicament.

For Redick, the emerging situation offers a useful option alongside Luka Doncic and the Lakers’ established perimeter players. Carr does not need to become a primary scorer to justify his minutes; he needs to remain dependable when called upon.

Luka Doncic’s endorsement and Grimes’ assessment suggest that the rookie is moving in the right direction.