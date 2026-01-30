Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Body-Shaming After Awkward Moment With Ex-Teammate

Almost twelve months have passed since an earthquake shook the NBA and reshaped Luka Doncic’s life. Few believed the Dallas Mavericks would ever exchange their cornerstone for Anthony Davis. Yet “reality” settled in, and the Mavericks’ leadership chose separation. Luka was injury-prone. The front office complained about his recovery and conditioning. And off-court habits lingered. Pride played its role, thus separating Doncic from Texas.

Then came the summer break. The Slovenian Sensation agreed to play for his country at the EuroBasket 2025. Therefore, began his transformation journey. Luka spent the offseason rewriting the story around his body. He committed to two-a-day training sessions and intermittent fasting. The work showed. He dropped 31 pounds and arrived this season looking leaner, quicker, and in the best shape of his career.

However, after Luka Doncic delivered 33 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in Dallas on Saturday, a quiet moment stole the spotlight. When his ex-teammate, Naji Marshall, asked for his jersey, cameras captured Doncic hesitating, admitting he was not ready to show his body.

“I know a lot of people talk about it,” the Lakers star told the California Post. “I bet all those people would change their spot to be in my spot. So, I’m not worried about people talking about me who I don’t know, and I don’t hang out with.”

Imago Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens (11) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Yet, Doncic held onto the jersey until he reached the tunnel inside the American Airlines Center, choosing privacy over attention as he shared the floor with Marshall in Dallas. As the cameras faded, his reasoning became clear. “Obviously, I know what’s out there,” Doncic said. “So, I didn’t want to do it there.” Still, the moment revealed more than hesitation.

Therefore, the Los Angeles Lakers star has shifted his focus forward, placing his energy on the road ahead rather than the noise that continues to follow him. You see, the aftermath of the Mavericks-Lakers deal cut deep and left lasting marks on Luka.

As he adjusted to a new chapter, criticism followed closely. Moreover, a 1500-mile relocation during the season only intensified the scrutiny. He faced constant claims about his conditioning, his defensive limitations, and his value as a franchise leader.

Ultimately, the Dallas Mavericks moved forward, signaling he was no longer central to their long term vision.

Why did the Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?

The chain of events traces back to Christmas 2024, when Luka Doncic suffered a calf injury that raised alarms across the league. ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon later confirmed it marked the fourth calf strain in roughly 18 months. Therefore, concerns inside the Dallas Mavericks organization intensified.

Doncic already faced questions about his defense, and those doubts quickly merged with ongoing internal anxiety about his weight and conditioning. As the injuries added up, league chatter grew louder and harder to ignore. During a private exchange, ex-Mavericks GM Nico Harrison openly voiced his fatigue with the situation. “It’s always the same problem,” Harrison said, directly referencing Doncic’s conditioning.

Because MacMahon continued to hear these complaints, he pressed for accountability. “So, if you want to complain about his conditioning, put your name on it,” he said. “So, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’” Harrison responded bluntly. “If I got to trade him, I’ll trade his a–.” Back then, it felt like Harrison was simply venting. However, when Shams Charania dropped the trade news on Feb 1, the dream had turned into a reality.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after the Lakers win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

MacMahon admitted shock. “And then when Shams’ tweet came through, my initial reaction was, I can’t believe he did.” He later added, “So, you could say I had a six-week heads up on it. I 1000% did not take that seriously.” The warning signs existed. Few believed them.

A complete revolution around the sun in the LA Lakers colors, and Luka Doncic has settled down. He was going to be a legend at Dallas, just like Dirk Nowitzki before him. But destiny had other plans. Thus, he’s doing justice to the jersey he own puts on with pride. He’s shutting down all body-shaming discussion and moving ahead in what could be an MVP season for the magician.