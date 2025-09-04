Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on EuroBasket Anthem Controversy After Making History for Slovenia

Every EuroBasket seems to bring at least one moment that becomes bigger than the game itself. For Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025, that moment came in Katowice. A crucial matchup against Israel had massive implications for Luka Doncic and his national team’s survival, but before the ball even went up, something strange left fans buzzing across social media.

Doncic, Slovenia’s captain and undisputed leader, was nowhere to be seen during team introductions or the national anthems. As cameras panned the court and fans sang with pride, Slovenia’s biggest star was missing in action. For a few tense minutes, speculation ran wild: was it injury? Was something wrong? And then, just as quickly, Luka emerged from the tunnel, jogged onto the floor, and warmed up like nothing had happened. Moments later, he went on to deliver another all-time EuroBasket performance.

Of course, with millions watching, Doncic’s absence before tip-off couldn’t go unexplained. Speaking to Slovenian media after the game, the 26-year-old finally broke his silence. “If you’re wondering, I had to do something in the bathroom,” Luka laughed, via SportKlub. “I had to go urgently, I couldn’t wait. Otherwise, I would never have missed the anthem.”

In typical Doncic fashion, the controversy that had fans scratching their heads turned into a lighthearted story. And if anyone feared that skipping the anthem might mean he was distracted or off his rhythm, the game itself proved otherwise. Luka was at his unstoppable best, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, just one dime shy of his second triple-double of the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Košarkarska zveza Slovenije🏀🇸🇮 (@kzs_si)

As Slovenia secured a 106–96 win over Israel, Doncic added another monumental milestone to his already historic EuroBasket resume. With his scoring explosion, he officially passed Goran Dragic (1,095) to become Slovenia’s all-time leading scorer, now sitting at 1,100 career points. “Credit to the whole team,” he said afterward. “The team is important. Many don’t believe it, I know, but we believe in a medal.”

That victory locked Slovenia into third place in Group D, keeping their medal hopes alive. For Israel, who finished fourth, the night belonged more to the story of Doncic’s dominance than the final scoreline.

And this was hardly a one-off showcase. Across Slovenia’s five group stage games, Luka Doncic averaged a jaw-dropping 32.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, leading the entire tournament in both scoring and steals. He has been a force of nature, dragging a thinner Slovenian roster into the knockout stage despite tough losses early on.

How Luka Doncic Got Here: A Group Stage for the Ages

Looking back at Slovenia’s group stage, Doncic’s brilliance has been the only constant. In the opener against Poland, he dropped 34 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals, becoming the first player in EuroBasket history to post 30+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a game. Against France, he poured in 39 points and set the all-time EuroBasket record for free throws made in a game (19).

When Slovenia desperately needed a win against Belgium, Doncic responded with only the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket history since 1995: 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. That same night, he became the youngest player to reach 400 career EuroBasket points, overtaking Tony Parker’s long-standing mark. By the time he carried Slovenia past Iceland, he had already stacked up milestones no other European star has touched at this age.

And then came Israel, another near triple-double, another record smashed, and another reminder that Luka Doncic is operating in rare air.

This tournament is not Luka’s first brush with EuroBasket greatness. As a teenager in 2017, he helped Slovenia capture their first-ever gold medal, averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while forming a legendary duo with Goran Dragic. In 2022, he elevated again, averaging 26 points and delivering a 47-point explosion against France, the second-highest scoring game in EuroBasket history.

via Imago Ljubljana, Slovenia, August 19th 2025, Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the International basketball Friendly match between Slovenia and Great Britain at Arena Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by Igor Kupljenik/Sports Press Photo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xIgorxKupljenikx/xSPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR12442

Now in 2025, his averages of 32.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists show just how far he’s come. Across three EuroBasket appearances, Doncic’s career line sits around 24.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over 21 games, numbers that reflect his steady evolution into one of the greatest European players of all time.

For Los Angeles Lakers fans, Doncic’s dominance in Poland is more than a source of national pride for Slovenia. After his blockbuster move from the Dallas Mavericks and a three-year, $160 million contract extension this summer, the Lakers are banking on him to be their future.

The signs are all positive. Doncic’s offseason transformation, reportedly shedding 31 pounds and switching to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet, has paid off in spades. He’s visibly quicker, fitter, and more resilient, shaking off a minor knee scare in a warm-up game to play heavy minutes at an elite level. For the Lakers, who are preparing for life after LeBron James, this version of Luka Doncic is exactly what they need: a leader who can shoulder the load, set records, and still make time to laugh off a bathroom-related anthem controversy.

Still, what shines most is Doncic’s devotion to Slovenia. Since committing at age 17 to represent his home country, he has never wavered. Whether it was winning gold in 2017, securing Slovenia’s first Olympic berth in 2021, or now trying to deliver another EuroBasket medal, Doncic has carried his nation’s flag with pride. His close bond with Goran Dragic and his insistence that “the team is important” highlight a player who knows that legacy is measured in more than just NBA rings.

And as EuroBasket 2025 moves into the knockout rounds, Slovenia’s hopes rest on their captain. Bathroom breaks aside, Luka Doncic is locked in, chasing medals, making history, and giving fans everywhere something unforgettable to talk about.

So here’s the question: do you believe Luka Doncic’s historic run will finally lead Slovenia to another EuroBasket medal, or is the team still too thin to go all the way?