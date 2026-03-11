Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on “Tough Decision” With Ex-Fiancée Anamaria Goltes After Break-Up

A social media post from January led netizens to believe that Luka Doncic and his partner weren’t together. Today, unfortunately, that news became true as Anamaria Goltes, who has been with the Lakers star since 2016, is now entangled in a legal drama.

The mother of two, according to TMZ Sports, has filed a petition seeking child support for their two children. It further revealed that the filing was only related to financial arrangements and not any custody orders, which Luka had “no idea” about. Then the report from ESPN dropped, where Doncic stated he was in a custody battle over their two daughters after separating from his fiancée.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

It’s no secret that the two are not living together. There were reports that Goltes felt homesick and was moving back to Slovenia. In fact, for the birth of their youngest daughter, Luka Doncic traveled to his home country and missed two Lakers games.

“I got to see my daughter again, my newborn,” Luka had stated at the time. “Coming back, it was kind of hard to leave them behind. But it’s a job, so I got to do it. So hopefully I’ll see them soon.” Before coming back, Luka Doncic wanted his then-fiancée to come back to the United States with him. However, a disagreement arose that police had to be called at the hospital, where the Lakers star left peacefully.

ESPN also stated that officers “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” from Luka Doncic. Ever since the birth of his second daughter, Olivia, on December 4, 2025, the 27-year-old had not seen his daughters or Goltes since. So, an interim injunction was filed by Doncic on Feb. 26 with the Slovenian courts to seek immediate contact with them.

Being away from his daughters and now separated from Goltes, Doncic decided to go the legal route to seek custody for his children. His eldest daughter was apparently with him for only three months last spring. And the youngest one has never been to the state.

Why did the separation rumors about Luka Doncic and Goltes hit the internet?

Luka Doncic and Goltes began dating in 2016, and he proposed on July 7, 2023. Soon after, they welcomed Gabriela on November 30, 2023, and Olivia a few months ago in December, 2025. But in January, the mother of two posted a carousel of photos with the caption “2016–2026 good times, hard lessons, and everything in between.” Interestingly, none of the images featured Luka Doncic, which led to the speculations of them being separated.

In addition, some users claim he has not liked any of her posts for over a year. At the same time, fans noticed Luka liking posts from influencers and singers, including liking Serbian singer and influencer Breskvica’s content. Netizens also noticed that neither Luka Doncic nor Anamaria Goltes posted about Valentine’s Day.

Then last week, Anamaria Goltes deleted all photos of her and Doncic from her Instagram account, suggesting that the end was near. Months of separation and disagreement over the move to the States seem to be the primary reason for their breakup. As Doncic wants more time with his daughters, he has filed for their custody.