Luka Doncic Brings New York to Standstill After Visiting Iconic Spot Michael Jordan Never Touched

“Luka looks fit.” That was the reaction from fans when Luka Doncic’s image landed on the cover of Men’s Health magazine. Doncic’s past fitness concerns and poor conditioning are a well-known fact by now. And, reportedly, that’s the main reason why Nico Harrison (the infamous Dallas GM) traded Luka to the Lakers, in a move largely touted as the deal of the century. The Slovenian superstar, though, has taken this criticism on the chin and has been slugging it out in the gym for the majority of the off-season. NBA reporter Jason Gallagher attested to this change in mindset during an episode of The Dumb Zone back in May. He said, “I’ve heard from folks that are pretty honest that Luka has already begun a clean slate, starting anew, in this mindset of changing a lot about himself.” And the fans got the chance to see the new and fit Luka in real time, and it will be fair to say that they were left floored!

Luka Doncic was recently spotted in the Big Apple, where he kicked off the Jordan Brand’s “The One” Tour. As part of the tour, his first visit was to the Yankee Stadium, with other athletes such as Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm, also part of the Jordan umbrella, for a pre-game event. Luka then visited Dyckman Park for the NYvsNY Quarter Finals, which featured the top high school talent from across the city. At both the pit stops, the Slovenian’s lean and muscular look instantly got the fans talking. As the clip of Luka’s visit went viral online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Lakers superstar’s new chiseled look.

This appearance came days after he landed on the cover of Men’s Health. The magazine covered Luka’s intense conditioning plan throughout the summer. It involved slogging through two-a-days in Croatia while adhering to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet that included at least 250 grams of protein and one almond milk–fueled shake a day. It highlighted the player forming a fitness team to help him enhance and help him commit to training and diet during the summer.

According to reports by IBT, Luka Dončić has potentially lost around 10 to 12 kilograms (22 to 26 pounds) over the last few months. On top of that, the player has made it clear that they can take their time observing him, since he will ensure the weight loss doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon. “Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” said the Lakers star. “If I stop now, it was all for nothing”.

The effect of dropping that weight reflected on Luka Doncic’s facial expressions, too. The player seemed visibly happier during his appearance at Dyckman, the streetball tournament, which even Michael Jordan never attended. He gave the crowd something to get excited about as he shot the ball through the hoop while still seated courtside! Even the players at STREET BALL: DYCKMAN could not get enough of the 26-year-old. He became close to being crushed as tens of thousands of fans and media members stood behind him, with their cameras, as he signed some Jordan Luka 3s. Doncic was met with an enthusiastic group of fans even when he pulled up at 181st Street. The Slovenian might be a Laker, but from what recent events taught us, he holds a special place in the hearts of New York City residents, as well!

Luka Doncic’s weight loss has now generated a new wave of excitement about what to expect from the player during the 2025-26 season. Unfortunately, the NBA star will have to go the extra mile if he wants to impress Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith snubs Luka Doncic’s weight loss

The ESPN sportscaster was among the most prominent media personalities who had earlier called out Luka Doncic over his conditioning issues. He used it to even take a shot at the Lakers star’s leadership skills by stating that “If the issue involving you is that you’re not in shape, if conditioning is a question mark, that’s lacking leadership”. However, now that Luka has gotten into shape, Stephen A. should be praising him, right? Well, the answer is, not yet!

On a recent segment of ‘First Take’, Stephen A. admitted that he isn’t completely convinced by Luka’s transformation just yet. “I mean, the brother’s phenomenal as an offensive talent, no doubt about this. But there is a difference between getting in shape in the offseason and staying in shape during the season. And that’s something that we have to monitor moving forward,” said Smith.

Stephen A. also remains unconvinced by Luka’s defensive game. He elaborated, “The conditioning is obviously imperative, but does that mean you’re going to move without the ball, instead of standing around and receive it? Does that mean that you’re going to up your effort continuously on the defensive side of the ball? That’s where it’s going to really, really show”.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Luka Doncic is a beast on the offensive front. It is a fact that has made him one of the top players in the modern NBA. However, his efforts on defense and off-ball movement still require improvement. The weight loss is a major step towards self-improvement. As Smith highlighted, though, more steps will be needed to make the player stand out prominently.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to monitor the changes in Luka Doncic on the court. While the 2025-26 NBA season is still months away, the player is set to represent his country in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament. That will give fans a chance to watch the new Luka in action.