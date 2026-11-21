Steve Nash once took an elbow to the face from Tim Duncan during a playoff game in 2010. His right eye swelled so badly that he could barely open it, forcing him to leave the floor before returning with several stitches.

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What followed was remarkable. Nash scored or assisted on 21 of Phoenix’s 35 fourth-quarter points, helping the Suns complete a sweep of San Antonio. Looking back at the injury, Nash admitted, “I couldn’t see anything [out of my right eye].” Yet he still delivered when his team needed him most.

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Luka Doncic had his own uncomfortable eye incident on Friday night, but that wasn’t the only moment that caught attention during the Lakers’ 106-104 victory over Sacramento. At halftime, the Slovenian superstar was caught on camera expressing his frustration with Sandro Mamukelashvili’s defensive struggles. “It’s every f****** game Mamu getting blown by. Every f****** time! Every f****** time!”

The clip was recorded as the Lakers headed into the locker room trailing 62-54. Sacramento had repeatedly found ways to attack the defense, and Mamu appeared to be involved in some costly sequences before the break.

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One of those moments came when Mamu attempted to intercept a pass but failed, allowing De’Andre Hunter a clear path to the basket. On another possession, he passed up an open three before turning the ball over, giving Darius Acuff Jr. an opportunity to score in transition.

The timing makes Luka’s reaction particularly interesting. This wasn’t a postgame assessment delivered after the emotions had settled. It was a frustrated response during a game in which the Lakers were struggling to contain a Sacramento team that entered with a 1-13 record.

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However, Mamu’s defensive problems aren’t the only concern surrounding the Lakers. Their late-game performances have raised questions about a team that has looked far more convincing offensively than defensively.

Luka’s eye injury adds another uncomfortable moment

The Lakers eventually recovered from their first-half struggles, but Luka had another reason to remember the contest. With 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied, Keegan Murray accidentally struck the Slovenian in his right eye while contesting a play.

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Doncic went down as teammates and trainers gathered around him. The Lakers called a timeout, giving their superstar an opportunity to recover before the closing stretch.

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His right eye appeared visibly red and irritated afterward. However, Luka remained on the floor and continued playing, with no indication that he needed to leave the game for further evaluation.

When asked about the incident after the victory, Doncic played down the concern. “I’m good. It’s just a head, you know, but I’ll be fine.”

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That reassurance was important, particularly given how much responsibility Luka has carried for Los Angeles this season. The 15-game mark has already produced a remarkable statistical achievement for the Slovenian.

Through those appearances, Doncic accumulated 550 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach all three thresholds through his first 15 games of a season. He averaged 37.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists during that stretch.

His offensive production has been a major reason behind the Lakers’ strong start. Through November 18, Los Angeles ranked third in the NBA in offensive rating at 119.8, with Luka leading much of its scoring and playmaking.

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But the team’s dependence on him becomes even more important with Austin Reaves currently sidelined. The guard suffered a bruised left heel against Milwaukee on November 11 and missed his fourth consecutive game against Sacramento.

Redick hopes Reaves can return against Utah on November 23 or San Antonio on November 27. Until then, Luka’s responsibilities as the team’s primary creator remain especially important.

Why has Mamu become so popular in Los Angeles?

There is an interesting contrast between Luka’s frustration and the affection Lakers supporters have developed for Mamukelashvili. The forward arrived in Los Angeles with an offensive skill set that immediately gave Redick another option.

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At 6-foot-9, Mamu can shoot from the perimeter, make plays from the high post, and help initiate fast breaks after defensive rebounds. His versatility gives the Lakers more freedom when experimenting with smaller lineups.

His connection with the franchise also goes beyond basketball. Growing up in Georgia, Mamu admired Kobe Bryant and followed the Lakers even when watching NBA games wasn’t easy.

During Media Day, he explained just how much Bryant influenced him and why joining Los Angeles meant so much.

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“Growing up, I really respected Kobe as a player, as a mentor. Like, I didn’t know—I wish I did—but, always read his interviews, always watched his videos, always kind of tapped into his mentality and understanding there is no plan B, there’s only plan A, you got to execute until kind of there is no more nothing you can do.”

“And he’s an amazing player. The Lakers organization, I think it’s the biggest organization in the world when it comes to basketball. And even in Georgia, where I could rarely find an NBA game on TV, like you would only see Lakers games.”

“So, growing up, I was a big fan. I was a big fan of Kobe, and I think that’s what influenced me to get this tattoo, because I really work hard, and I think Mamba Mentality is important in this sport, and dedication, passion, everything that comes with it.”

“And I love being a Laker, and I’m really excited. Hopefully, I can put this jersey on a lot more this year.”

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That connection has helped Mamu build a following among Lakers supporters, while his energy and offensive contributions have made him a useful part of the rotation.

But there is another side to his game that opponents can target. His ability to contribute offensively doesn’t always translate into the same level of effectiveness when defending quicker players in space.

Redick has a different message for Mamu

Interestingly, Redick has publicly emphasized confidence and freedom when discussing the forward. The Lakers coach spoke about Mamu’s development during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet around November 15, highlighting the importance of allowing him to play without worrying excessively about individual mistakes.

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“I think high performance, a few of the key components to that is belief, focus and freedom. I want him to understand how much his teammates, his coaches, myself, we believe in him. The focus on the next play I think is big for him.”

“Being able to move on after a missed shot, a defensive mistake, whatever it may be just move on to the next play and focus on that. But I think the big thing for him is understanding that he has a lot of freedom.”

Redick also explained how that freedom applies to the team’s primary ball-handlers and the decisions they are allowed to make within the offensive structure.

“Luka, AR, that doesn’t need to be said, they have freedom within the structure of our offense. Mamu also has a lot of freedom. Our primary ball-handlers, they have freedom.”

“Collin [Sexton] has freedom if he can reject a ball screen. If we’re running a play off-ball and he sees a driving lane go touch the paint. These guys have freedom to do that.”

The coach then highlighted something Mamu had been doing particularly well, pointing to his ability to turn defensive rebounds into offensive opportunities.

“Mamu, I thought the last two games, getting defensive rebounds and starting our break. Not necessarily nothing that shows up in a box score outside of the defensive rebound, but that creates an advantage for us.”

“Starting that pace and hopefully creating cross matches or 5-on-4s. And then just the freedom offensively to not be a robot. He can obviously shoot the crap out of the ball.”

“But being able to make those closeout reads and then just be a connecting hub in our offense I think the last two games has been really good.”

Redick’s comments came before the Sacramento game and weren’t a direct response to Luka’s frustration. Still, they highlight the confidence the coaching staff has placed in Mamu despite the mistakes that can come with his role.

The defensive problem goes beyond one player

There is also a bigger issue that makes Luka’s halftime reaction more significant. The Lakers have struggled to maintain their defensive standards late in games, even while putting together a strong overall record.

Their fourth-quarter defensive rating stood at 131.3, the second-worst mark in the league. Redick has also pointed to the difference between the team’s defensive performance through three quarters and its struggles in the final period.

“I told the team this after the game — we’re working… Going to the fourth, we got a 107 defensive rating, and then we have a 165 defensive rating in the fourth.”

Those numbers suggest that Mamu isn’t the only player who needs to improve defensively. The Lakers have had problems closing possessions, limiting opponents, and maintaining their defensive focus when games become tight.

Sacramento exposed some of those weaknesses before Los Angeles eventually found a way to recover. The Kings shot 52.3% from the field in the first half, while the Lakers committed 10 turnovers that resulted in 17 Sacramento points.

The visitors also built an 11-point advantage in the third quarter before the Lakers began cutting into the deficit. Jarred Vanderbilt provided an important spark on the offensive glass, helping Los Angeles enter the final period trailing just 84-82.

Lakers survive as Luka’s historic night continues

Los Angeles appeared to have control after taking a 101-93 lead with around five minutes remaining. However, Sacramento responded with eight unanswered points, eventually tying the game at 101 on Domantas Sabonis’ free throws.

Quentin Grimes then delivered the biggest shot of the night, knocking down a three-pointer with 57 seconds remaining to put the Lakers ahead. Doncic subsequently committed a turnover, while Walker Kessler missed two free throws with 5.3 seconds left.

The Kings had one final opportunity, but Zach LaVine’s long three-pointer missed at the buzzer. De’Andre Hunter finished with 30 points for Sacramento, while Sabonis added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Doncic finished with 25 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and six turnovers. It wasn’t his most efficient performance after a strong opening quarter, but the Lakers still managed to secure their 14th victory of the season.

The win also prevented consecutive defeats following Wednesday’s loss to Utah. However, the performance against a Sacramento team that entered with just one victory offered another reminder that Los Angeles still has defensive issues to address.

Redick continues to back Mamu and wants him to play with confidence. Luka, meanwhile, has made it clear that the repeated defensive breakdowns are testing his patience.

And while his eye injury proved less concerning than it initially appeared, the Lakers have a much bigger issue to solve before their defensive struggles cost them another close game.