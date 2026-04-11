Luka Doncic Can Influence Lakers’ Decision on LeBron James’ Future, Per Insider

A week ago, The Athletic’s Sam Amick was among the reporters who considered LeBron James’ exit from the Los Angeles Lakers all but settled. Then Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves got hurt, and James went out and nearly posted a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors in a one-man holdout performance, and the entire calculus shifted. On Friday, back on FanDuel’s Run It Back, Amick admitted the dynamics have changed, and that Doncic’s presence as the Lakers’ franchise cornerstone is now one of the central variables in deciding what the four-time MVP does next.

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He was asked whether the collapse of the Lakers’ supporting cast shifted the trajectory of LeBron James’ future. He said, “A couple of months ago, it felt like it was already unofficially settled that his Lakers era was over,” Amick said on Run It Back. “The mood was bad enough. Obviously, stuff in the media about the relationship dynamics being fairly negative. So you start hearing Cleveland, Golden State. … He’s shown, more importantly, a genuine willingness to take a third option role and to thrive in it and to have that flexibility.”

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Furthermore, he added the financial dimension, asserting. “The contract stuff is what I think even us who cover the league are not spending enough time analyzing, meaning Cleveland and Golden State, you’re not even just talking about a pay cut. You’re talking about a massive pay cut and maybe a minimum contract. And so people have reminded me recently — are you crazy? Like the dude’s going to leave his family in LA, go play on that kind of a deal.” Amick continued, “What does Luka think? This is his franchise now. And what does that contract look like potentially?”



With both Doncic (hamstring, seeking treatment in Europe) and Reaves (oblique, out for the regular season) unavailable, the four-time champion stepped back into the foreground against the Warriors on his own. He nearly posted a triple-double, proving that a single-game reminder that the third-option framing of his 2026 role is not a ceiling; it is a choice.

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Since Feb. 28, LeBron, Doncic, and Reaves together posted a plus-18.3 net rating as a trio, up from minus-4.9 before that date. His shot attempts dropped from 16.3 per game to 12.9 while his efficiency climbed to 59.7 percent. That is not a decline.

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That is a 41-year-old Hall of Famer who has consciously recalibrated to make the system work, and now, he is showing that he can return to the lead role the moment the system needs him there.

None of that was supposed to matter if the exit was already decided. Amick himself noted the mood earlier in the season, asserting that there was a negative relationship dynamic, as Cleveland and Golden State emerged as the leading destinations, and the widely held consensus that LeBron James would not be back in purple and gold.

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The financial argument Amick raised cuts through the Cleveland and Golden State noise more sharply than the basketball case does. LeBron is currently under a Lakers deal that represents maximum earning power.

Cleveland and Golden State cannot offer him anything close to what Los Angeles can. Marc Stein reported that the Warriors are “routinely described by rival teams as one of the few credible destinations” for LeBron James, and that the link “has some legs.”

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Additionally, Melissa Rohlin at the New York Post added that there was “some level of mutual interest” between James and the Warriors. But mutual interest and the financial reality of a minimum or near-minimum contract for a player who can still command serious money in LA are two very different conversations.

Now, that leaves the question Amick posed in its most compressed form: what does Luka Doncic want? LeBron James himself said last year that the Lakers are Doncic’s franchise. “Luka don’t need to bend his game,” James told reporters.

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“It’s up to us to bend our game around him.” Whether Doncic, as the cornerstone of what the Lakers are building next, wants his franchise legend present for another year is now one of the variables Amick is saying the industry needs to account for.

What Golden State Actually Wants — And Why LeBron James Is Only Part of the Answer

Sam Amick had a lot to say on Run It Back Friday. When the discussion turned to the Warriors’ offseason, Amick named two targets and framed Golden State’s dilemma in a sentence that carries its own weight:

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“Can we call the Clippers again about Kawhi? Are we going to flirt with the LeBron thing? So a lot in front of them. Mike Dunleavy, the head of their front office, tough job this summer, but they’re obviously going to try to push it forward here.”

Imago Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They will miss the playoffs for the third year in a row, and unfortunately, it happened in a season that saw injuries to key rivals Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Stephen Curry is 38. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III are both on expiring deals. The urgency in Dunleavy’s summer is not manufactured, as it is the last realistic window for Curry to compete for another championship while the infrastructure around him still exists.

Marc Stein confirmed that Golden State made a determined run at Kawhi Leonard at the February trade deadline and came up short when the Clippers pulled back. Tim Kawakami at the San Francisco Standard reported that the league expects the Warriors to “go hard” for Leonard or LeBron this offseason. Both names are real. Both are available under the right conditions.

The cruel logic of the Warriors’ LeBron James pursuit is this: the same thing that made LeBron’s performance against Golden State compelling is his ability to lead the way when the franchise players around him are unavailable.

And that is precisely what the Warriors need, as they need someone who can carry offensive creation alongside Curry when the game gets tight, someone whose basketball IQ compensates for athleticism that has been declining for years.

LeBron at 41 is on a near-minimum salary and thriving in a third-option role he willingly accepted in Los Angeles. And this is a version of LeBron that could work in Golden State, and it all depends on whether he takes a massive pay cut to be that version for a team that is not the Lakers, or whether Luka Doncic’s franchise standing ends up making the choice for him by making a Lakers return the most logical path, is the question that Amick left open on Friday.