Luka Doncic Claims Victory Over Stephen Curry in One-on-One Battle as Lakers Star Picks Up New Obsession

Luka Doncic’s summer in Europe has featured everything from Jordan Brand appearances to rounds of golf with friends and teammates. But during a recent stop in Ljubljana, the Los Angeles Lakers star also revisited one of basketball’s most fascinating debates: how his physical style would stack up against smaller guards in a one-on-one setting.

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Doncic is currently on Jordan Brand’s “The One” European tour, which has taken him through Madrid and his hometown of Ljubljana. During the trip, the six-time All-Star opened up about several offseason topics, including competition, golf and life away from the court.

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“I beat him, yes. I used my strength,” Doncic said while discussing one-on-one matchups during a recent interview.

The comment reflects a key part of Doncic’s game. At 6-foot-8 and roughly 230 pounds, the Lakers guard has long relied on strength, balance and footwork to create advantages against smaller defenders. In isolation situations, those physical tools often become just as important as ball-handling or shooting.

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While Doncic’s remarks sparked discussion among fans, his actual rivalry with Curry has unfolded almost entirely within traditional NBA competition. Their most notable postseason meeting came in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, when Curry’s Warriors defeated Dallas 4-1 on their way to another championship.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup has remained remarkably competitive. Through the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Curry holds a narrow 12-11 overall edge in games against Doncic. Yet the Lakers star has consistently produced elite numbers in those meetings, averaging nearly 32 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists against Golden State’s superstar.

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Back in January 2019, rookie Luka Doncic dropped 26 points in Dallas’ 119 to 114 loss to the Warriors, and Stephen Curry came away impressed by the young star’s performance. “He’s unbelievable. You can tell he’s just experienced in terms of playing high-level basketball. A guy that’s always at his own pace,” the Warriors veteran told the media after the game.

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“I’m sure he had heard all the doubters and people talking about his game who really didn’t know much about him, and he’s made himself known for sure. It’s fun to watch in terms of the future of the league,” Curry added. Even Steve Kerr admitted that Doncic didn’t play like a rookie.

That mutual respect has only grown over the years. Curry has repeatedly praised Doncic’s basketball IQ and ability to control tempo, while Doncic has often highlighted Curry’s shooting gravity and influence on the modern game. Earlier this year, the two stars even appeared together in Google’s NBA playoff marketing campaign, underscoring their status as two of basketball’s biggest global ambassadors.

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Well, their predictions turned into reality as the Slovenian star emerged as one of the best players in the league. He already owns 6 All-Star nods and is currently pushing the Los Angeles Lakers to build a championship contender team this summer. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has acquired a new taste: golf.

Luka Doncic finds a new escapade in golf

Golf has evolved from a casual hobby into one of Doncic’s preferred offseason escapes. The Lakers star revealed that he frequently spends entire days on the course, sometimes playing as many as 36 holes while using the game as a chance to disconnect from the constant demands of NBA life.

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“We played once or twice. Right now, a bit harder cause we ain’t close, but… Like you’re in nature 4 hours, sometimes even 8 hours. I play 36 holes, which they say is not smart, but I still play it… You’re in nature, no phone, peace. Something most beautiful,” Doncic shared.

The sport has also helped strengthen relationships inside the Lakers organization. Earlier this year, several Lakers players and staff members participated in a team golf outing, with Austin Reaves joking that he “let Luka win a hole” during the event.

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In that sense, Doncic is following a familiar path. Michael Jordan helped popularize golf among NBA players decades ago, while Curry has become one of the sport’s most accomplished celebrity competitors through events such as the American Century Championship. For many players, the course offers the same competitive challenge without the physical toll of basketball.

For now, Doncic’s offseason is balancing business and recovery. Between Jordan Brand appearances, preparation for next season and marathon sessions on the golf course, the Lakers star appears determined to make the most of a rare summer away from competitive basketball. Whether that preparation ultimately helps Los Angeles return to title contention remains to be seen, but it is clear that Doncic has found an outlet that extends far beyond the hardwood.