Luka Doncic Clears Stance on Lakers Trading Austin Reaves for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Per Reports

When the Anthony Davis trade went through in January 2025, nobody in the Lakers’ locker room knew, not Davis himself, not LeBron James, not the man who would eventually replace him. The new regime had been built around secrecy. But the offseason calculus the front office now faces is being shaped just as decisively by the man in the building who does know everything, and he has made his position clear before a single offer has been formally submitted.

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“Doncic has made it clear to the Lakers that he would like to continue playing with Reaves,” The Athletic reported. “Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Doncic told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

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The report also noted that Doncic strongly prefers a roster construction featuring himself and Reaves alongside another star instead of sacrificing the Lakers guard in a blockbuster deal. That preference highlights how much influence Doncic already carries inside the organization after arriving in Los Angeles through the stunning Anthony Davis trade in February 2025.

The timing matters because Milwaukee reportedly wants a resolution on Antetokounmpo’s future before the June 23 NBA Draft. That gives interested teams only a short window to prepare realistic offers.

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The Lakers have already been linked to Giannis alongside teams like the Heat, Warriors, Timberwolves, and Knicks. However, Doncic’s desire to keep Reaves creates a major problem for Los Angeles because most rival executives view Reaves as the centerpiece Milwaukee would demand in any serious deal.

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Reaves’ value around the league has skyrocketed after a breakout season in which he averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game across 51 appearances. The Lakers guard can opt out of his $14.9 million contract in 2026-27 and is expected to command a massive raise.

Without Reaves included, the Lakers’ trade package becomes far less convincing. Los Angeles can offer draft capital, including first-round picks in 2026, 2031, and 2033, but the roster lacks another young player with Reaves’ combination of production, contract value, and long-term upside.

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Beyond basketball fit, Doncic and Reaves have developed a close relationship since Luka arrived in Los Angeles. League sources describe Reaves as one of the few players Doncic views as a long-term foundational piece instead of a movable trade asset.

The on-court production supports that thinking. Reaves gives the Lakers another reliable ball-handler and secondary creator next to Doncic, helping stabilize the offense when defenses overload toward the five-time All-NBA guard. Because of that, the Lakers now face a difficult balancing act between preserving chemistry and chasing one of the league’s most dominant superstars.

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The Trade Math Still Favors Milwaukee

Even if the Lakers keep Reaves, constructing a competitive package for Antetokounmpo remains extremely difficult.

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ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently noted that Los Angeles can currently trade first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, while Stepien Rule restrictions complicate the use of additional draft assets. The Lakers also control several future pick swaps, but rival teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Heat can likely present stronger combinations of young talent and draft capital if Milwaukee opens a full bidding war.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo still has not formally requested a trade and remains eligible to sign a four-year extension with Milwaukee later this year. However, the growing expectation around the league is that the Bucks will aggressively explore every option before the draft if long-term clarity does not arrive quickly.

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That leaves the Lakers in a difficult spot. Doncic has already established himself as the franchise centerpiece after the Anthony Davis trade reshaped the organization around him. At the same time, acquiring Giannis could instantly create the NBA’s most dangerous superstar pairing.

The question now is whether Los Angeles believes keeping Austin Reaves alongside Doncic is worth sacrificing its best chance at landing Antetokounmpo.