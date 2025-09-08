Luka Doncic Comparisons “Irrelevant,” Says Israeli Star After Private Giannis Antetokounmpo Conversations

Greece’s one-man army left no stone unturned during their battle against Israel in EuroBasket 2025. Giannis Antetokounmpo was monstrous, scoring 37 to go with 10 rebounds in a nail-biting win against their rivals. As is with such thrillers, there are always performances that get buried due to the result. Israel’s Deni Avdija left it all out during the tournament.

After the game, Antetokounmpo went up to him. It appeared to be a share of respect. In the brief interaction, the Greek Freak hugged the Trail Blazers forward while sharing a few words. Avdija felt the sentiments behind his praise. He didn’t reveal what was exactly said, but the moment was “touching”.

Deni Avdija particularly did more than just challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished the campaign as the fourth leading scorer in the tournament, helping Israel break a 28-year losing drought against France in the process. “I gave everything, everything’s I got, all of us gave everything we got,” the 24-year-old added.

It earned him comparisons with the superstars. He was rivalling the likes of Luka Doncic, Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Yet, he doesn’t care for it much. “Every player and the qualities he got, every player and what he is good at. I have a big way, and I have the potential to be a lot better than what I’m (right now), and I 100% believe in that. Those comparisons are currently irrelevant,” he said.

What he got instead was profound respect from one of those stars. During the EuroBasket, his prideful performances helped Israel achieve great success. Likewise, he was incredibly thankful for Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledging his impressive tournament.

“He gave me really nice compliments, it was touching, especially from a player who is working really, really hard, who has a very good reputation in the league; to such compliments from him.. I won’t get into details about what he had said, but it was absolutely touching,” he revealed later.

And Avdija deserved a pat on his back. Against Greece, he held his nerve, nearly helping Israel turn the game around in the second half. He contributed 22 points in an inspired team effort that saw Roman Sorkin and Tomer Ginat combine for 30. Things didn’t go their way in the end, but Israel has every reason to hold its head high.

Certainly, his display will be remembered. Giannis Antetokounmpo will probably replay this battle when he faces him next season. But for now, his focus is on Greece and its hunger for the crown of Europe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece’s best shot

Many players of Greece recall the elation they felt in 2005. It was the last time they won EuroBasket, an honor they have been wildly chasing since then. “I remember that I was going on the streets and screaming and celebrating with other people. It was something special and, of course, everybody has these memories in our heads,” says Kostas Sloukas.

They still carry the heartbeats of that triumphant team from 2005. Vasielios Spanoulis, their head coach, passes on the vigor. Two other members of the team serve in vital roles for Greece’s basketball federation. After several attempts at repeating glory, this might be their best chance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at his most motivated. There may be doubts about his NBA future. That hasn’t shook him during EuroBasket 2025. The two-time MVP is averaging 30 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, pushing the Hellas to the quarterfinals. All that’s left are two games before the finals.

Greece will face Lithuania next. They were responsible for pulling off a major upset by defeating hosts Latvia in the last round. They’ve proven to outlast dominant nights as Kristaps Porzingis’ sensational display couldn’t seal a victory for Latvia. Hence, Antetokounmpo can’t be the lone warrior.

The team needs to unite and find other pivots to really capitalize on their chances to bag a medal. They aren’t devoid of hunger. And with the Greek Freak at his finest, they have little to fear going forward.

