Luka Doncic Completely Ends Long-Running Beef Theory With Ex-Teammate Ahead of EuroBasket 2025

For years, fans and insiders speculated about tension between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. From underwhelming playoff exits in Dallas to media whispers and ex-teammate claims, the narrative of a fractured relationship refused to die. But on the eve of their long-awaited reunion in Riga, the myth may have finally collapsed.

Porzingis said earlier in the week, “I have a normal relationship with Luka Doncic. Of course, the time in Dallas didn’t work out. It’s a phase that’s over. After that, we’ve met a lot – the Celtics and the Mavericks met in the Finals a year ago,” Porzingis told Sportacentrs. The two former Mavericks teammates, once seen as the future of Dallas, were front and center ahead of Slovenia’s exhibition clash in Riga. Their interaction, relaxed and genuine, sent a clear message: whatever happened in Dallas is firmly in the past.

“Familiar Faces. 🤝” That was the caption from the official account of the Slovenian Basketball Federation (@kzs_si) alongside a post showing Doncic and Porzingis courtside, laughing, exchanging friendly jabs, and looking like two stars with no trace of tension. The post wasn’t just a promo shot for Slovenia’s August 16 friendly against Latvia; it was a loud statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Košarkarska zveza Slovenije🏀🇸🇮 (@kzs_si)

However, this is not the first time Doncic has tried to end the rumors about a possible rift between the two. The Lakers’ Star had already dismissed the rumors Last June, when Chandler Parsons claimed “there’s an actual beef” between the two. “That’s why I don’t watch a lot of that—because people don’t know,” Doncic said. “I’ve talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don’t know how he would know that. Me and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise.”

The idea of a Luka-Kristaps rivalry grew over time, mostly due to their failed run in Dallas from 2019 to 2022. Injuries, miscommunication, and playoff exits fed the idea that their chemistry never clicked on or off the court. By 2022, Porzingis was sent to Washington. By 2025, Doncic had also been moved, traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis in one of the most stunning deals in NBA history.

Doncic, Porzingis reunite on the FIBA court

Chandler Parsons doubled down on the so-called “beef” just before the 2024 NBA Finals, where Porzingis (then with Boston) and Doncic (with Dallas) went head-to-head. The Celtics won in five games, and many thought the rivalry would escalate. Instead, both players chose respect.

Porzingis, now with the Atlanta Hawks, isn’t playing into any drama ahead of EuroBasket 2025. “It’s a friendly game. If we meet in the quarterfinals or semifinals, then… why not take it as extra motivation? In a home-friendly, we’ll give our all anyway,” he said about the August 16th match in Riga. The last time Porzingis and Doncic met on the international stage was in the 2017 EuroBasket quarterfinals. That game became an instant classic. Porzingis poured in 34 points, Doncic added 27, and Slovenia edged Latvia 103–97. Eight years later, everyone looked forward to the rematch.

Doncic is coming off a summer of transformation, leaner, sharper, and showing improved leadership with Slovenia. While he sat out against Lithuania to preserve his body, he was expected to return for the Latvia game. His national teammate noted recently that Luka “talks significantly more than before” and is becoming a real leader. And Doncic exploded for 26 points in the first half, including 15 in the opening quarter, slicing through Latvia’s defense and dropping deep threes like he was still in L.A. The Lakers’ star was in peak form, slim, explosive, and vocal. Slovenia led 52–50 at halftime, riding Doncic’s effortless brilliance.

But early in the third quarter, things took a turn. Teammate Gregor Hrovat fell into Doncic’s left knee under the basket. Luka stayed down for a few seconds before walking off under his own power. He returned to the bench but did not re-enter the game. The Athletic later confirmed that Doncic avoided serious injury, a massive relief for both Lakers and Slovenia fans, especially with EuroBasket group play just two weeks away. Without Luka, Slovenia crumbled. Latvia stormed back with an 18–0 run, led by 20 points from Porzingis and 18 from Davis Bertans, to win 100–88.

Saturday’s game wasn’t just a reunion; it was a proving ground. Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were never best friends…maybe they didn’t need to be. On August 16th in Riga, Luka Doncic completely ended the long-running beef theory. With EuroBasket tipping off on August 27, more explosive basketball ahead for sure!