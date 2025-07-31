Luka Doncic Denies PED Usage After Making Personal Decision With Basketball

We saw the rapid transformation, but we didn’t see the sacrifice that came with it. When Luka Doncic 2.0 debuted, sure, there were those opinions that it’s his job to get fit. Then there was the speculation of the how. And among the theories, some speculated that the Lakers star might have taken a shortcut. On his revenge tour, Luka Doncic shut down that thought immediately. And if you thought his personal sacrifice was limited to fast food, you’re dead wrong.

3 months after the Lakers were eliminated in the 2025 playoffs, Luka Doncic is looking leaner than he’s ever been. So some speculated if he turned to the celebrity favorite weight loss approach – Ozempic – to slim down within months. Chad Ochocinco and Gilbert Arenas have thrown the word in the same sentence with Doncic, publicly discussed Doncic’s transformation, mentioning Ozempic in the context of his potential to lead the Lakers to the Finals.

FYI, Ozempic is not a banned substance in the NBA rulebook. Players can legally use it if prescribed by a physician for legitimate reasons. However, its use outside the treatment for type 2 diabetes remains a matter of medical debate in wider public discourse. Therefore, any speculation of Doncic or any NBA player possibly using it solely to get in shape can draw scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why, while in New York, Luka Doncic put those rumors to rest. While on NBC’s The Today Show, Craig Melvin asked the uncomfortable question – “So it was just diet and exercise, that’s it? No Ozempic, none of those shots or anything?” Doncic replied with a blunt and all-summarizing, “No.”

AD

Luka unveiled his new look on the cover of Men’s Health and got Lakers Nation buzzing. He confirmed he stuck to the conventional approach of changes in his eating habits and workouts for a physical transformation. “I would say, me and my team just tried some new things… different food, different practices,” the 26-year-old revealed. This transformation demonstrates a renewed tenacity, which some critics had previously questioned regarding his fitness levels during his time with Dallas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, this wasn’t the extent of Doncic’s dedication. He did something he never thought he’d do.

Luka Doncic needed a reset

In the plot twist that was his trade from the Mavericks to the Lakers, Luka Doncic was not lacking self-awareness. He knows that at 26, he’s got a long career ahead, and also knows he was never a bad basketball player. He doesn’t add to the narrative that he improved himself as a jab at Nico Harrison (yup! The same guy who drew intense backlash from Dallas fans). This was all about stepping into the next phase of his career.

He’s so serious about that that Doncic went against his own grain. “I actually gave up playing basketball for one month, which I never did in my life,” he revealed. Now, it’s not uncommon for NBA players to not touch a basketball in the offseason, instead focusing on rehabbing, workouts, and conditioning. Doncic is not comfortably one of those. “It was kind of challenging, but it was good.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then what did he do away from the court? “Mentally, basketball I’ve been playing my whole life, so I won’t forget how to play basketball in one month, so we tried other sports. I think it was a good thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Dr. Ana Maria Barrio from his training team also confirmed this move to break a cycle of wear and tear on Doncic’s body. They tried pickleball and padel to improve his mobility without stressing his joints.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He obviously needed this reset. In 2024, Doncic led the Mavs to the NBA finals and then immediately went to Paris to represent Slovenia in the Olympics. Sure, LeBron, Steph Curry, and others were there too. WNBA players went to the Olympics midseason, which sparked considerable criticism from fans. That shortened offseason is one of the reasons fans blame the series of ugly injuries in the NBA recently.

LeBron James recently revealed how he’s locked in on offseason conditioning himself. So those who predicted he’d rub off on Luka aren’t far off.