Luka Doncic Destined to Leave Lakers, Claim Insiders, After Rob Pelinka’s Desperate Move Puts Franchise at Risk

The Los Angeles Lakers spent months positioning the summer of 2026 as the beginning of Luka Doncic’s era. Instead, one prominent NBA analyst believes the franchise may have already backed itself into a corner. After exhausting nearly all of their remaining draft flexibility to reshape the roster, questions are now emerging about whether Rob Pelinka has left the Lakers with enough room to keep improving around their new franchise superstar.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn was among the first to question the Lakers’ aggressive offseason strategy, arguing that the franchise may have limited its own championship ceiling despite surrounding Doncic with new talent.

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“I think the Lakers went all in on a roster that’s destined to lose to the Thunder and/or Spurs,” Quinn tweeted. “They just don’t have the capacity to get the wings they’ll need now. Luka’s best chance at a title, imo, is returning to Dallas in 2028 and rolling with Cooper Flagg. Pretty easily.”

Doncic is entering the first season of the three-year, $165 million extension he signed with Los Angeles last summer. While the deal keeps him under contract through 2028, it also includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, giving him his first realistic opportunity to test free agency if the Lakers fail to build a sustainable contender around him.

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Quinn’s mention of 2028 wasn’t random. By then, Doncic will have reached 10 years of NBA service, making him eligible to sign a five-year maximum contract worth roughly 35% of the salary cap with any team. Quinn argued that Dallas, led by Cooper Flagg and potentially armed with significant financial flexibility, could become a realistic destination if Los Angeles falls short over the next two seasons.

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Quinn wasn’t alone in questioning the Lakers’ roster construction. Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane praised several of the individual additions but questioned whether they fit together as a championship contender.

“I like all the players they targeted individually in a vacuum. I question the fit, especially defensively. They also don’t have a starting-level wing, though the roster isn’t finished.”

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“I don’t love the value of any of the deals. Kessler’s contract is about right but would have liked to have sent back Vando to open more flexibility if giving up that much draft capital. Feels like LA paid a ceiling-level price on all 3 of Mamu, Grimes, and Sexton and then added player options on top.”

NBA analysts split over Pelinka’s all-in gamble

Joining Quin and Lane was Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, who responded to the rapid-fire 35-minute moves made by Rob Pelinka.

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“LMAO,” KOC tweeted. “Wow. The Jazz make out like bandits here. Two firsts AND two swaps? You gotta be kidding me. All that said, Walker Kessler, if healthy, is an ideal fit for Luka Doncic. But man what a high price to pay. Huge risk.”

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Not everyone viewed the move the same way. Marc Stein reported that although the draft compensation was “steep,” the Lakers had achieved their top offseason priority by pairing Doncic with a long-term starting center. Sports Illustrated similarly graded the trade favorably for Los Angeles, arguing that acquiring a 24-year-old elite rim protector addressed one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

Imago Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The price, however, was enormous. Los Angeles sent unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 along with swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Utah. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the deal leaves the Lakers with virtually no tradable first-round picks for the next seven years, dramatically limiting their ability to pursue another impact player if this roster proves incomplete.

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That reality is what makes Quinn’s comments noteworthy. They are not a prediction that Doncic will leave Los Angeles, but rather a warning about the pressure now facing Pelinka’s front office. With much of the Lakers’ future draft capital already committed, the current core may have little margin for error before Doncic’s 2028 player option becomes one of the NBA’s biggest storylines.