Luka Doncic Explains Why He Won’t Wear His Daughter’s Bracelets During Games

Luka Doncic walked into Lakers Media Day with something on his wrist that had nothing to do with basketball. The small bracelets stood out during the photoshoot, but there was one detail that made them worth asking about.

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When a reporter noticed the bracelets, Doncic revealed where they came from. “My older daughter made them for me,” he said, according to Slovenian outlet Ekipa.

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That also explains why Doncic has no plans to take them onto the court. When Brian Windhorst asked if he would wear the bracelets during games, Doncic replied, “No, because they might break, and she wouldn’t like that.” He indicated that he would continue wearing them at other times.

The moment happened during the Lakers’ Media Day on September 28, when Doncic removed the bracelets for the official photos before putting them back on afterward. Multiple reports and footage of the moment documented the sequence.

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There is also evidence that the bracelets were not something Doncic suddenly started wearing for Media Day. An August 10 report from Slovenian outlet Ekipa noted a Lakers-colored bracelet on his left wrist while he was with Gabriela at the gym. The report suggested it was most likely made by his daughter, although it did not establish that with certainty at the time.

The latest Media Day reporting provides the stronger confirmation. Ekipa quoted Doncic directly saying his older daughter made the bracelets, while Govori.se reported that the bracelets were made by Gabriela and that he put them back on after removing them for the photos.

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Doncic’s concern about wearing them during games also lines up with NBA rules. The league’s official playing rules state: “The officials shall not permit players to play with any type of jewelry.” The rules also restrict equipment that could be dangerous to players.

So even without Doncic’s personal reason, the bracelets would not be something he could simply keep on during an NBA game. But his answer gave the decision a much more personal reason. He was not worried about how the bracelets looked on the court. He was worried that they could break.

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That is not the only recent example of Doncic keeping his daughters close while away from home. In a September Instagram post after returning to Los Angeles, he wrote: “G+O, no matter where in the world your Dad is, there is not a day when you are not in my heart. Wherever I go, you are always with me. I love you!” The post was reported by multiple Slovenian outlets.

His connection with Gabriela has also appeared in his basketball world before. Reports have noted that he has written her name, along with a heart, on his shoes, while details connected to her have also appeared in his Jordan Luka signature models. In 2025, Doncic described Gabriela as “the best gift I’ve ever had.”

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There is still plenty that is not known about the bracelets. No reliable source establishes exactly when Gabriela made them or gave them to her father. Reports also differ on whether there were two or three bracelets, so the safest description is simply “bracelets.” There is no verified evidence that they are a lucky charm, a Father’s Day gift or part of a family tradition.

What is clear is much simpler. Gabriela made the bracelets, Doncic continues to wear them, and he does not want to risk breaking them during a game. For an NBA star surrounded by cameras, contracts and the demands of a new season, that small detail from his daughter is something he would rather keep safe.