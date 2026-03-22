Luka Doncic Faces NBA Suspension for NSFW Reaction After Disrespect to His Family During Lakers-Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ hope to win 10 straight on Monday is now in jeopardy. Luka Doncic on Saturday scored 33 points and overcame the Orlando Magic, but not before receiving another technical from the officials. Even head coach JJ Redick wants to get this rescinded because the Slovenian was simply defending his family.

With 1:19 to go in the third quarter of this road, Doncic was caught exchanging trash talk with Magic center Goga Bitadze. But before getting the T, Luka at the free-throw line explained to the referee why he had a problem with Bitadze. “I don’t care if people talk s– but dont talk about my family! Imma f–k you up!” The netizens were quick to identify what the Lakers superstar allegedly said to the official.

After the free-throw attempts, when both players were coming up on the floor, they were still chirping at each other. So, the ref put a stop to it and handed double technicals to both stars. For Luka Doncic, it was the worst blow. He received his 16th technical foul and will be suspended for Monday’s game against the Pistons. The Slovenian will have to serve a one-game suspension per league rules. But the head coach was confident that they would fight to get it rescinded.

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The media asked JJ Redick if he got any explanation from the officials on the technical for Luka. “No, but we’ll obviously try to get that rescinded. I’m not sure what happened. I do know that, you know, there were certain things said in a language that the referees couldn’t understand in references to Luka’s mom.” Redick added more pressure on the refs as he concluded with, “they didn’t have a real good control of that basketball game.”

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Even though Goga is Georgian, he played basketball in Serbia prior to the NBA. Since Luka also knows Serbian, this could have been the language that was used during the apparent trash talk. Doncic has been in this situation before, and there is a possibility that his technical could be rescinded. In fact, that’s happened to him twice in April 2022 and March 2023 when he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

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With JJ Redick also demanding one, the league could be forced on this one, since Luka had already explained his case before getting the T.

Luka Doncic on Goga Bitadze crossing the line

After the game, the Slovenian confirmed that the Magic center did say something personal. Doncic is hoping that this will be rescinded and was sorry for letting his team down if he misses the next game. He made it clear that he was only standing up for himself and his family.

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“I’m definitely hoping,” said Luka. “Obviously, I let my team down. But honestly, I wasn’t trying to. He (Goga Bitadze) said it free throw, he will f— my whole family. And at some point, you know, this is a basketball court. At some point, I got to stand up for myself. But hopefully get rescinded .”

Luka Doncic confirmed that the language that the officials couldn’t understand was Serbian. His personal life has been the talk of the town for some weeks now. Currently, the Lakers star is in a custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. Even if he wasn’t going through turmoil, the Lakers star would have reacted the same and stood up for his family.