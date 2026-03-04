Luka Doncic Faces NBA Suspension Risk After Old Habits Give Lakers Headache

Same old story for Luka Doncic as even scoring the game high 27 points didn’t immunize him from criticism. His 30% shooting from the deep and 7 turnovers were a concern, but they aren’t suspension-worthy. But the Lakers star’s constant bickering with the officials will have the fans worried.

The Slovenian picked up his 14th technical foul of this season on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Two more will trigger a mandated one-game suspension from the NBA. He will have to tread carefully since 21 games remain after tonight. Fortunately, the Lakers star has been cautious since it was his first technical since Jan. 20 in Denver.

Previously, Luka Doncic had picked up 13 technicals in 42 games, but now just one over the last 15. While he got the T, his case remained genuine, but the manner of appealing was not so in the eyes of the official.

The assessment against Doncic occurred when the Lakers were leading 51-48 with 1:17 left in the second frame. The 77.2% free-throw shooter missed his first shot and started complaining about the absence of a lane violation call against DeAndre Jordan. Luka would sink his second foul shot, but instantly started jawing at the referee.

Doncic had to be restrained by Austin Reaves as he approached the officials, but had earned his technical foul whistle. To the Lakers star’s credit, yes, the official missed the call. Jordan was in the lane before the ball left Doncic’s hand. But once the call was made, the point across from Luka should have been in a way that doesn’t draw the letter.

If Doncic receives two more, he will join Dillon Brooks among players suspended for reaching the league’s technical foul limit this season. The Phoenix Suns star served a one-game suspension back on Feb. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs after being called for his 16th technical violation.

It will be something to monitor as the Lakers fight for playoff seeding with 21 games left after tonight. With the Western Conference standings so close, the last thing the Purple and Gold franchise can afford is to lose the Slovenian for a pivotal game that will impact their standing.

More broadcasters complain about the Luka Doncic problem

The 6x All-Star is widely considered a top-five player in the league and a perennial MVP candidate. But it overshadows his behavior, where he is often a complainer. Fans and analysts at different points during the season have already opined the same. Against the Pelicans, it was no different. The Pelicans announcer criticized Luka Doncic, who is leading the NBA in free-throw attempts, but is still continuing to argue calls.

“This is the frustrating part about Luka, as great as he is, and he is great, you lead the NBA in free throw attempts. So you complain when they call it, you complain when they don’t call it, like, it comes to a point where sometimes you just gotta play!”

The sentiments were not limited to just this game. Last week, acclaimed journalist Zach Lowe opined the same. “The whining is back to peak Dallas levels,” Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show. Even Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who has often done broadcasting duties during Lakers game have called out the team’s cornerstone for this habit of arguing with referees.