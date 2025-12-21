brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Luka Doncic Faces “Ozempic” Jab Before Lakers Star Suffers Injury Exit vs Clippers

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 21, 2025 | 12:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Luka Doncic Faces “Ozempic” Jab Before Lakers Star Suffers Injury Exit vs Clippers

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 21, 2025 | 12:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers faced off tonight at the Intuit Dome, something unusual happened. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, currently leading the league in scoring, had an unusually inefficient first half, and Clippers fans didn’t relent for even a second.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On one trip to the line, Doncic was greeted by a surprising taunt. He faced the infamous “Wall” at the Clippers game, a section of the arena reserved for the most hardcore fans, who often try to distract the opposing team’s free throws. Doncic was met with signs reading “Ozempic,” “Weight Watchers,” and “Jenny Craig,” referencing his highly publicized offseason transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just under 20 minutes on court, the guard logged a disappointing 12 points on extremely inefficient shooting: 4-13 from the field, 1-6 from three, and 3-5 from the stripe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved