Luka Doncic Fans Allegedly Send Death Threats to Dallas Streamer Amid Media Scrutiny

While Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring, the Los Angeles Lakers remain winless in their last three games. Because of this, there is less discourse about his production but more on him being a defensive liability. This has, unfortunately, even led to toxic messages being sent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The host of The Slightly Biased explained how the media would put any new player on a pedestal, but over time, that changes to hate. Citing Luka Doncic, the further statement was “the national media support is by far the lowest it’s ever been.” But that national media support is not the problem for the Dallas Mavericks fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luka’s stan circle. They are vicious, and they’ll come after you, and they’ll send you death threats, and you know some Slavic language, and it’s terrifying.”

For now, the Slightly Biased host has not switched his allegiance to the Lakers. He tried but couldn’t support the Purple and Gold despite them adding Luka Doncic, who is his “favorite player”. Even the favorite player is not immune to criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constantly arguing with the referees, being a touch slow on defensive duties, are some habits that fans and analysts have called out frequently. Despite losing weight in the off-season, defensively, this has been the worst season of his career. His current individual defensive rating of 115 is the lowest in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Since their best player is struggling on that end of the floor, the Lakers are the 23rd-worst team among 30 teams in defensive rating. Lack of effort from Luka Doncic is not a new criticism. Pacers legend turned analyst Reggie Miller has also been vocal about the issues with the Lakers star during every broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN analyst blasts Luka Doncic

Against the Orlando Magic, Luka was in a prime position to score the buzzer-beater. The usually calm and composed 6x All-Star hesitated and dribbled in trying to take that shot. With time running out and two guards closing in, the Slovenian passed the ball to LeBron, who could only see his shot hit iron. This only adds to more scrutiny, especially from the national media.

ESPN’s Jay Williams questioned Doncic’s impact despite his production. “I think Luka is one of the most talented players I have seen in the history of the game. But I think he has losing habits. I think he has bad habits.” On paper, Doncic is dominating the season, averaging 32.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.8 rebounds across 45 games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the concerns Williams highlighted exist within those same possessions. Luka leads the NBA with 4.1 turnovers per game, and the Lakers rank among the league’s worst transition defenses. The team’s record, 34-24, is not what the Lakers fanbase expected with Luka and LeBron playing together. So, pressure on Doncic is high.